What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve 2022? See Full List

Thanksgiving is the only holiday associated with its accompanying meal, but it’s far from the only one that involves a day’s worth of cooking. In fact, the Christmas feast is arguably an even tougher feat to accomplish. In addition to all the entertaining, tree trimming, gift shopping (and wrapping), cookie baking, and Christmas movie watching, there’s prepping Christmas dinner. With a checklist three miles long, who really wants to cook on Christmas Eve?
Thankfully, you don’t have to! There are plenty of popular restaurants that graciously stay open on Christmas Eve. Be sure to check with your favorite eatery before venturing out into the blistering cold, though. Many are operating on limited holiday hours. Additionally, keep in mind that hours may vary from location to location, as independently owned franchise locations make their own hours.
These Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar
Bahama Breeze Island Grille
Benihana
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Black Angus Steakhouse
Bob Evans
Bonefish Grill
Boston Market
Buffalo Wild Wings
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
Chart House
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Chili’s
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Denny’s
Fogo de Chao
Golden Corral
Hard Rock Cafe
Huddle House
IHOP
Joe’s Crab Shack
Kona Grill
Logan’s Roadhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse
Maggiano’s Little Italy
Marie Callender’s
McCormick & Schmick’s
Morton’s Steakhouse
O’Charley’s
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
Panda Express
Perkins
Red Lobster
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews
Romano’s Macaroni Grill
Ruby Tuesday
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Seasons 52
Shoney’s
Texas Roadhouse
TGI Friday’s
The Capital Grille
The Cheesecake Factory
Tony Roma’s
Waffle House
Yard House
Tips for Dining Out During the Holidays
Going to a restaurant on Christmas Eve instead of preparing dinner yourself is a fantastic way to spare yourself time and stress so you can be as jolly as possible heading into Christmas Day.
Again, however, be sure to contact your chosen restaurant regarding their holiday hours and their reservation requirements. Not only can holiday restaurant seating be limited but you also won’t be the only one attempting to avoid the kitchen on Christmas Eve.
Though not all restaurants increase their prices for the holidays, some do, so it’s best to expect a slight bump in price going in. And if facing the holiday crowds would only add to your stress, you can always order your food for pickup or delivery from your favorite spot.