What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve 2022? See Full List

Thanksgiving is the only holiday associated with its accompanying meal, but it’s far from the only one that involves a day’s worth of cooking. In fact, the Christmas feast is arguably an even tougher feat to accomplish. In addition to all the entertaining, tree trimming, gift shopping (and wrapping), cookie baking, and Christmas movie watching, there’s prepping Christmas dinner. With a checklist three miles long, who really wants to cook on Christmas Eve?

Thankfully, you don’t have to! There are plenty of popular restaurants that graciously stay open on Christmas Eve. Be sure to check with your favorite eatery before venturing out into the blistering cold, though. Many are operating on limited holiday hours. Additionally, keep in mind that hours may vary from location to location, as independently owned franchise locations make their own hours.

These Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Bahama Breeze Island Grille

Benihana

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse

Bob Evans

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chart House

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Denny’s

Fogo de Chao

Golden Corral

Hard Rock Cafe

Huddle House

IHOP

Joe’s Crab Shack

Kona Grill

Logan’s Roadhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Marie Callender’s

McCormick & Schmick’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

O’Charley’s

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro

Panda Express

Perkins

Red Lobster

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Seasons 52

Shoney’s

Texas Roadhouse

TGI Friday’s

The Capital Grille

The Cheesecake Factory

Tony Roma’s

Waffle House

Yard House

Tips for Dining Out During the Holidays

Going to a restaurant on Christmas Eve instead of preparing dinner yourself is a fantastic way to spare yourself time and stress so you can be as jolly as possible heading into Christmas Day.

Again, however, be sure to contact your chosen restaurant regarding their holiday hours and their reservation requirements. Not only can holiday restaurant seating be limited but you also won’t be the only one attempting to avoid the kitchen on Christmas Eve.

Though not all restaurants increase their prices for the holidays, some do, so it’s best to expect a slight bump in price going in. And if facing the holiday crowds would only add to your stress, you can always order your food for pickup or delivery from your favorite spot.