What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Day 2022?

Although most restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, here is a list of those that are still open during the big holiday.

According to The Hill, among the major restaurant chains that are open on Christmas Day include the following:

Boston Market

Burger King

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Golden Corral

IHop

Jersey Mike’s

McDonald’s

Panera Bread

Sonic

Starbucks

Waffle House

Wendy’s

However, while the restaurants are open on the holiday, some locations are offering reduced hours for customers. Starbucks revealed to USA TODAY that store hours will vary by location on both Saturday and Sunday. Hours may also be adjusted based on business and customer needs as well.

A Domino’s representative shared that due to locations being independently owned, they may or not be open on Christmas. Some also closed on Christmas Eve. “Domino’s stores are not mandated to be open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Since the majority of stores in the U.S. are franchise-owned, the store hours are up to them and vary by location.”

Applebee’s further shared that select locations will be open but hours may be reduced.

What Restaurant Chains Are Closed on Christmas Day?

Meanwhile, there is a larger list of restaurant chains that are closed on Christmas Day. It was reported that the following are closed on the holiday.

Chipotle

Pizza Hut

Qdoba

White Castle

KFC

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chick-fil-A

Olive Garden

Raising Cane’s

Taco Bell

Although Chick-fil-A is closed every Sunday, the company more than likely would have been closed on Christmas Day, to begin with. Most locations closed as early as 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The company also confirmed this on its website. “All U.S. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, so our restaurant teams can spend time with family and friends.” Luckily, the company will resume operations on Monday (December 26th).

Meanwhile, a representative from KFC did say that while most of the restaurants will be closed on Christmas, some may be available in some areas. The company recommends customers to look online to see which location may be open on the holiday. This was the same announcement from Taco Bell as well.