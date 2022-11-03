The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.

On Halloween, Powerball said that more than 5.4 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $59.5 million, including 10 tickets that matched all five white balls for a $1 million prize. However, there was no jackpot winner Monday. 38 Powerball drawings have come and gone without a single grand prize winner since August 3.

Wednesday’s game marked the third time in Powerball history that the grand prize has been $1 billion. The possible jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing would be the second-largest in the game’s history and the third-largest U.S. lottery prize ever, the company said. Three winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee each took home a portion of the $1.586 billion Powerball prize in January 2016- the largest prize in the history of the game at that time.

When is the next Powerball drawing, and what are the chances of winning?

You might be wondering what is the probability of winning the lottery. Your odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, and your odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, as stated by Powerball. According to Powerball, ticket sales end times vary by location. Please check with your local lottery for more information. The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How much does it cost to play Powerball? The base price for a ticket is $2, but if you Power Play option for an additional dollar, you could win up to 5x the original amount. The process of buying tickets online varies depending on your location. To ensure that you are following the correct protocol, check with your local lottery office.

People can purchase Powerball tickets in 45 US states, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Washington D.C. Usually, more than half of all proceeds from ticket sales stay within the state where the ticket was sold. You can watch Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm ET live on TV from Florida Lottery’s draw studio in Tallahassee.

Jackpot winners have the choice of receiving their prize as an annuity, which consists of 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. It is important to note that both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes. As of 2016, Powerball has the world record for the largest jackpot amount at a whopping $1.586 billion. This prize was split among 3 winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.