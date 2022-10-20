Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else.

Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.

Alaska: $3,200

Alaska residents can expect a check of $3,200. It’s coming from the Permanent Fund Dividend program. The amount increased by $650 for an energy relief payment. The state invests money made from oil and mineral revenues. It then pays citizens a dividend. Alaskans received more money because of the escalating price of oil. Direct deposits were sent in late September. Paper checks are being mailed this month.

California: Up to $1,050

This state has a nice stimulus check dubbed the “Middle-Class Tax Refund.” Up to 23 million residents are eligible for the money, with the majority of the funds being dispersed this month. Individual tax payers who earned up to $75,000 will receive $350. Couples who file jointly and earn no more than $150,000 per year, are eligible for $700.

A one-time payment of $350 will go to individual taxpayers who make $75,000 or less. Couples filing jointly will receive $700 if they earn no more than $150,000 annually. Eligible households will also receive an additional $350 if they have eligible dependents.

Residents who earn between $75,000 and $250,000 will receive a “phased benefit” of up to $350. If you have an eligible dependent, the amount of your state stimulus check increases by $250.

Colorado: $750

The state sent stimulus payments in the form of tax rebates of $750 to all residents who are at least 18 years old. Residents must’ve filed state income tax returns.

Delaware: $300

President Joe Biden’s home state sent “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed a 2020 state tax return. You can thank a budget surplus for the one-time rebate.

Florida: $450

Specific Florida households with children are eligible for a one-time payment of $450 per child. To qualify for a check, residents could be foster parents, relative and non-relative caregivers of children. Or families participating in two other programs are eligible. The money is from pandemic funds.

Georgia: $250 to $500

Georgia residents who filed 2020 and 2021 state tax returns are eligible for a rebate. It’s all because of a budget surplus. Single filers will receive $250. Or, the head of the household gets $375. Tax payers filing jointly receive $500 for this state stimulus check.

Hawaii: $300

The Aloha State’s legislature approved a rebate for residents. If you earned less than $100,000, a resident is eligible for $300. If you made more, your check is $100. Dependents also receive a rebate.

Idaho: $75

Idaho approved a $350 million bill to give to its citizens. It’s determined by whether you paid state taxes in 2020 and 2021. Or, you’re eligible if you filed for a grocery credit refund. Each resident receives $75. Last month, the state approved additional payments of between $300 and $600.

Illinois: $50 and $300

Illinois residents can receive two forms of a state stimulus check. The first rebate is for $50 paid to residents who earn $200,000 a year or less. Independents are worth an extra $100.

There’s also a second rebate for property taxes of up to $300.

Indiana: $325

Because of budget surplus, Indiana approved two different rebates. The first is for $125. Then in August, the state approved an additional $200 in rebates.

Maine: $850

The Maine governor approved direct relief payments of $850 for state taxpayers or $1,700 for couples who file jointly. Like several other states, this stimulus check is possible because of a budget surplus.

Minnesota: $750

This payment is very specific. Frontline employees who worked in Minnesota for at least 120 hours between March, 2020 and June, 2020, can receive a one-time payment of $750.

New Jersey: $500

Up to 1 million families are eligible for this state stimulus check.

New Mexico: $500

Lower income residents started applying for this relief payment late last month. Plus, taxpayers who made up to $75,000 also could receive a rebate of $250. And, all taxpayers were eligible for a $500 rebate.

Oregon: $600

The Oregon legislature approved a $600 payment for those residents who also were eligible to receive the earned income tax credit on their 2020 state tax return. But you had to live in Oregon for at least six months in 2020 to receive this state stimulus check.

Rhode Island: $250

This state stimulus check goes only to residents who have children. The state will send a payment of $250 per child for up to three children. The checks are also income based.

South Carolina: $700

State taxpayers can receive up to $700 in a rebate check, although the amount is subject to change. Check the state Department of Revenue rebate news website for an amount.

Virginia: $250

Each taxpayer in Virginia is eligible for a $250 rebate or $500 for a couple.