White House Releases First Image From NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: See the Deepest View of Space Ever Captured

The White House has come out with the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Get ready to have your mind blown. These images are always wild, Outsiders. With the deepest, and most high-def infrared images of our universe EVER, the folks at NASA are very excited. President Biden helped break the news.

New Telescope is Greater Than Hubble

An infrared image was shared at a White House event by President Biden showing the ancient stars and galaxies of SMACS 0723

NASA has improved upon the Hubble Telescope with the James Webb Space Telescope

More photos are set to be released on Tuesday, July 12 during a NASA TV broadcast

The hope is that these images will help researchers understand more about our universe, the galaxies in them, and more

At an event at the White House today, President Joe Biden shared a single image. It shows the galaxy that we have deemed SMACS 0723. This photo will also be known as Webb’s First Deep Field. A big step for this telescope and for NASA.

Just one tiny, tiny, fraction of a dot of this vast universe reveals some of the most amazing images. Thousands of galaxies floating out in space, no one here knows what is happening there… Well, those places are likely long gone. The image below is how SMACS 0723 would have looked 4.6 billion years ago. That’s about 400,000,000 years before Earth was formed.

In the Instagram post, NASA noted that the Webb telescope is superior to Hubble due to the speed that we can get these images. This image was collected within a day, whereas the Hubble telescope would take weeks to generate the same image. So, that’s quite an improvement.

While these are some very deep field images, “This isn’t the farthest back we’ve seen,” NASA notes. Non-infrared images such as COBE and WMAP were able to get images just 380,000 years after the Big Bang. Only radiation existed, no stars, no galaxies. The James Webb Telescope has a few hundred million years to get close to that.

James Webb Space Telescope will Hopefully Reveal Secrets of the Universe

Every time one of these images comes out, it feels like we hear about a galaxy that defies our current understanding of how our universe works. That seems to be the case here with this one image, and we’ll see what is revealed with the mass release tomorrow. A larger photo dump will start at 10:30 AM EST on July 12.

“Webb’s NIRCam has brought those distant galaxies into sharp focus – they have tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features. Researchers will soon begin to learn more about the galaxies’ masses, ages, histories, and compositions, as Webb seeks the earliest galaxies in the universe,” a release from NASA states.

Let’s hope we get more stunning and impressive images like this in the coming days as they are released. What other secrets will the James Webb Space Telescope reveal?