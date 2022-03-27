White House Reportedly Preparing to Release Second COVID Booster

With COVID-19 cases continuing to spike in other parts of the world, the White House is reportedly planning to release a second COVID booster for Americans who are over the age of 50.

Here Is What We Know

The White House will be offering those above the age of 50 will be able to receive a second booster. The booster can be from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccines.

However, the White House is struggling with planning the administering of the COVID vaccines. This is due to not knowing when the next wave of the virus may hit the U.S.

White House Advisor Anthony Fauci recently shared that COVID cases may being to increase in the coming weeks.

According to The New York Times, the White House is planning to offer Americans ages 50 and older the option to receive a second COVID booster. It can be from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. This offering is without actually recommended that they need to get the booster.

However, there are some uncertainties with the White House planning to roll out the booster to those ages 50 and older. One issue is when the next wave of the virus will happen in the U.S. and how long the second booster’s protection will last.

The media outlet notes that should the U.S. be hit with a COVID surge in the next few months, the booster may be helpful to combat the surge. But if there isn’t a major wave until the fall, the extra shot could be ineffective. Meaning that the White House will then offer a three booster.

It was also noted that the Food and Drug Administration may authorize a second booster as early as next week. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention would follow with its own advice on the new booster.

White House Advisor Dr. Fauci Predicts ‘Stealth Omicron’ Variant Will Spread Throughout the U.S.

Meanwhile, White House advisor Dr. Fauci stated that he is predicting that BA.2 sub-variant of COVID, known as “stealth Omicron” will spread throughout the U.S.

Fortune reports that during his recent visit on ABC’s This Week, Dr. Fauci shared his concerns about the COVID variant. “The bottom line is we’ll likely see an uptick in cases. AS we’ve seen in European countries, particularly in the UK.”

The World Health Organization also reports that the “Stealth Omicron” sub-variant is already the dominant form of the virus worldwide. It is notably accounted for 86% of all COVID infections in the past month. Currently, Stealth Omicron accounts for roughly 30% of total new cases in the U.S.

Dr. Fauci continued to share more details about the sub-variant during his recent interview. “When you look at the cases, they do not appear to be any more severe [than Omicron] and they do not appear to evade immune responses either from the vaccine or prior infection.”