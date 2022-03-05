White House Warns COVID ‘Bank Account Is Empty,’ Requests More Congress Funding

The White House is warning that if Congress does not approve more funding, the U.S. will run out of money for COVID-19 supplies. Officials say the U.S. could feel consequences as early as later this month.

What We Know

Last month the White House told Congress it was seeking $30 billion for virus response, but cut to $22.5 billion to prioritize critical needs

The White House is also requesting $10 billion to provide support to Ukraine

COVID Deputy Coordinator says “From the COVID side, the bank account is empty”

Money to support COVID testing supplies and support for uninsured Americans will run dry if Congress does not approve more funding ASAP

Officials say the money is for preventative pills, testing sites, and antibody treatments

White House COVID Funding Is Running Dry, Testing Manufacturers to Slow Production for At-Home Tests

“From the COVID side, the bank account is empty,” COVID-19 deputy coordinator Natalie Quillian said. “We’re in conversations with lawmakers about how to secure the funding,” she explained. However, she emphasized the need for funding is urgent.

“This is an urgent request and this is what is at stake in our fight against COVID,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

The Biden administration warns that Congress must approve funding ASAP. Until more funding is secured, testing manufacturers will slow production. If the federal government does not sign a contract to purchase more at-home rapid tests, it could quickly become difficult to get your hands on one.

Additionally, failure to secure more White House COVID funding means loss of treatment. The Health Resources and Services Administration will begin to decline some claims for COVID treatment from uninsured Americans. The current supply of government antibody treatment will run out by May if they are unable to purchase more.

“These resources are needed promptly to immediately secure supply of highly effective oral antiviral treatments; to purchase monoclonal antibodies and pre-exposure prophylaxis; [to] continue operating critical testing initiatives and funding testing, treatments and vaccines for the uninsured; to initiate work on a next-generation vaccine that protects against future variants; to accelerate global vaccination efforts and provide urgent humanitarian relief abroad; and for other purposes,” OMB acting Director Shalanda Young said.

Lawmakers Struggle to Reach Spending Agreement for COVID Funding

Some Republican representatives are expressing concern over how much money officials should allocate for pandemic relief. “Oh no, that’s too much,” Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby said Thursday when asked about the administration’s $22.5 billion request. She added that “we want to see how much money is [still] out there” from previously approved COVID-19 funding.

36 GOP Senators including Mitt Romney wrote to President Biden this week requesting a “full accounting” of how the government has already spent COVID funds before approving additional funds.

The White House says they are open to reallocating previously approved unspent funds. However, they emphasize that meeting needs must continue to take priority. Quillian says “We are being reasonable in our urgent request now,” but added that they will need more funding eventually.

“The $22 billion for COVID is absolutely necessary; in fact, we probably will need more as we need more therapies,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. She added that she hopes folks who disagree with her politically will “see the wisdom of the science of what we need to do in terms of COVID.”