Wholesale Prices Rise to 10% in February, Highest Level on Record

For months now, wholesale prices have been on the rise. Groceries, beer, and even subscription services are getting more expensive. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like this trend is going to slow down. In fact, prices rose to 10 percent last month, the highest level on record.

What we Know

Wholesale prices rose to 10 percent last month, the highest level on record.

The Labor Department released information detailing rates and their continued rise.

The Federal Reserve is considering raising interest rates, especially with global prices likely about to increase.

Many common household products have seen price hikes.

Fox News reports wholesale prices continued to accelerate last month due to strong consumer demand and pandemic-related issues. Not only has this led to the highest inflation in decades, but prices rose 10 percent in February compared to a year ago. The Labor Department announced the statistic yesterday. The department announced on a monthly basis, it grew by 0.8 percent, a slight slowdown compared to January, which rose a massive 1.2 percent.

The wholesale price spike comes hot off the heels of a separate Labor Department report released last week. In it, statistics stated consumer prices climbed 7.9 percent in February from the previous year. This marks the biggest increase since January 1982, when inflation sat at 8.4 percent.

The rates mark the ninth consecutive month the gauge has been above 5 percent. Because of it, the Federal Reserve is facing increasing pressure to help normalize things, which likely includes raising interest rates. The war between Ukraine and Russia also threatens to send global prices even higher, especially if it continues to impede the world’s energy supplies.

Which Products Has Inflation Hit the Hardest?

With wholesale prices continuing to rise and inflation being the highest it’s been in decades, you may be wondering where your wallet will be hit the hardest.

Fox Business broke down statistics involving the 40-year high involving inflation last week. One of the most obvious areas affected is that of food and drinks. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 13 percent over the last year. On the subject of common groceries, milk rose 11.2 percent, flour products 11.6 percent, coffee 10.5 percent, and cereal products 7.7 percent.

One of the biggest concerns though is about vehicles and gas prices. Used cars and truck prices rose a staggering 51.2 percent compared to last year, with new cars going up 12 percent. As I’m sure you’ve seen at the pumps recently, oil prices aren’t much better. Fuel oil prices grew 43.6 percent compared to last year, with gas rising 38 percent and 23.8 percent for utility gas service.

As of last Friday, the national average for gas was $4.33 a gallon.