February reports indicate that the job market is close to being completely back on its feet. This is something president Joe Biden discussed during the State of the Union address Tuesday. And the job growth is nearing pre-pandemic levels while unemployment drops to 3.8%. However, small business owners throughout the country say they’re still having major staffing problems.

New Statistics Say February Job Growth is Record-Setting

According to CNBC, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics shared that February boasted 678,000 new jobs. Unemployment is also at its lowest since before the pandemic hit. So why are small business owners struggling so hard with employee retention and finding quality workers?

The problem is that most of these jobs added are with companies over 500 employees. Big companies are bouncing back in a way we haven’t seen since before COVID. However, companies with fewer than 50 employees are still being hard hit. And they’ve lost 96,000 employees just this month, the news outlet reports.

Reasons Behind Small Business Struggle, Despite Job Growth

Turnover, finding quality employees to fill positions and retention are all areas where small business owners are still facing issues.

“Every data point from every possible source that we have on the economy right now is indicating that we’re in an incredibly challenging hiring market,” said Laura Wronski, senior manager of research science at SurveyMonkey, told CNBC. “The unemployment rate is low but inflation is high, so wages have to be high to attract workers.”

Further, many small business owners say they are having a difficult time filling positions with any longevity. The turnover rates are still a major issue. Jennifer Park is one who knows this well. She owns WearEver Jewelry in Alexandria, Virginia. She says that she’s been having an extremely difficult time finding people who remain loyal to the business.

“It takes a lot of time to look for people. A lot of time and money to train them, do background checks, and really show them how to do this job,” Park said. “It’s just been super frustrating.”

People Adapted to Pandemic Changes and Shifted Careers

Park believes her problem, specifically, has to do with women needing to stay home and care for children because of COVID school restrictions.

“We’re not even getting those kinds of applicants, because if they have little children, they’ve had someone to care for them or they haven’t had school to send them to,” Park said.

And while people are also expecting higher wages, rising costs and supply chain issues don’t help with what small business owners can offer their employees.

“Despite the fact that small businesses have shown time and time again that they’re resilient and able to adapt to very fast-changing circumstances, they are nowhere near at the level of profitability that they were before the pandemic,” says Didier Trinh, director of policy and political impact at the progressive small business trade group Main Street Alliance.

Additionally, once restaurants had to close their doors for a period during the pandemic. When they reopened, many employees didn’t come back.

“I think service industry workers were able to go and find 9-to-5 jobs that paid as good as they were making the service industry, and they got nights and weekends off, and benefits,” Marie Raboin, the co-founder of cider company Brix Cider, said. “I don’t blame them, I don’t blame anyone for doing that and I get it.”