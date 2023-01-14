Winning Mega Million Jackpot Ticket For Estimated $1.35 Billion Reportedly Sold in Maine

Oddly enough, on Friday the 13th of all days, someone in Maine won the Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.35 billion.

In a statement on Saturday (January 14th), Mega Millions confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased in Maine. “Once again Friday the 13th has been lucky for Mega Millions®! A single ticket-holder in Maine will be celebrating a very happy new year after that ticket is the only one to match all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 14.”

Mega Millions further revealed that the prize is an estimated $1.35 billion ($724.6 million cash). This is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game. Pat McDonald, Ohio Lottery Director and Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, spoke out about the winner.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” McDonald stated. “It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history. We thank all our retailers for their hard work during this spectacular run, and our customers for their enthusiasm and support. I hope the fun and excitement Mega Millions has generated inspires a winning attitude in our daily lives and towards everyone we meet. Here’s to a good year!”

Meanwhile, Mega Millions revealed that Friday’s jackpot win is the seventh on a Friday the 13th since the game began in 2002. It is also the first on such a day since October 2017. It was noted that the current record Mega Millions jackpot remains $1.537 billion. This was won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The Mega Millions 26-Drawing Jackpot Run Ends With More than Seven Million Winning Tickets Across Nine Prize Tiers on Friday the 13th

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the game’s 26-drawing jackpot run ends with a bang. A total of 7,072,832 winning tickets across all nine prize tiers in the January 13th drawing alone. This includes the jackpot-winning ticket.

A total of fourteen tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize of $1 million. Four of those tickets were sold in New York; two in California; and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, a total of 164 tickets have a third-tier win. 27 of the 164 had the optional Megaplier. These types of tickets are worth $20,000. The remaining 137 second-tier winning tickets take home the standard $10,000 prize.

The recently won jackpot had been rolling since October 14, 2022. A $502 million prize was shared by winning tickets in California and Florida. Since October 18th, there were more than 40.3 million winning tickets across all prize tiers. This includes 82 second-tier prizes worth $1 million or more.

Among the 25 different states that had winning tickets were Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Mississippi. Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia also had winners.