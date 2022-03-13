Winter Storm Pummels East Coast, Leaves More Than 100,000 Without Power

This weekend’s brutal storm brought one last bitter taste of winter to millions of people across the country. High winds coupled with heavy snowfall hit the deep south through the east coast on Friday night into Saturday morning. And on the way, it knocked out power lines, grounded planes, and created dangerous driving conditions.

At a Glance

A fast moving bomb cyclone pummled parts of the country this weekend.

As the storm approached temps in the 70s dropped to the 30s.

Blizzard conditions left caused dangerous travel conditions for millions.

The strong winter storm dropped piles of snow and brough high winds that left over 100,000 people without power.

A line of strong thunderstorms followed the snow in some southern states.

This Weekend’s Winter Storm Caused Whiteout Conditions and Power Outages

Despite feeling a bit of spring weather on Friday, the National Weather Service put around 16 million people under winter storm warnings due to steadily declining temperatures and an incoming bomb cyclone. And once the front hit, things quickly turned for the worse.

Some parts of Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia saw snowfall of more than eight inches. And because of high winds, drivers were caught in white-out conditions. Travel was so dangerous that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation even set temporary speed restrictions on certain roads.

In some areas, snow fell at a rate of two inches per hour while winds were hitting 50 mph. And as the snow piled, nearly 150,000 people found themselves without power. The outages affected people in Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Georgia.

Thunderstoms Followed Snowstorms on Saturday Afternoon

After being ravaged by blizzard-like conditions, a strong line of rain passed over Virginia to North Carolina on Saturday afternoon. And many counties sat under severe thunderstorm warnings with expected wind gusts of 70 mph.

And, of course, the extreme late winter weather created problems for businesses and airlines.

Due to the snow, lightning, and wind, airports grounded more than 1,200 flights on Saturday. And according to FlightAware, another 4,500 were delayed at the same time.

Dolly Parton was also ready to open her Dollywood amusement park for the season today. But thanks to heavy snow in East TN, the opening had to be postponed until tomorrow.

While most states in the line of the winter storm saw whiteouts, massive snow piles, and power outages. Some areas under weather warnings escaped relatively unscathed.

Parts of northern Texas only had a blanket of snow that totaled a few inches on Friday night. By Saturday morning, the ground was already melting. The same happened for portions of middle Tennessee and parts of Kentucky.