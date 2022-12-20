Wisconsin Residents Warned Against Eating ‘Tiger Meat’ Sandwiches During Holiday Season

Wisconsin health officials are once again reminding people about the dangers of “tiger meat” sandwiches this holiday season.

Despite the name, the sandwiches aren’t actually made from wildcats. Instead, they’re comprised of uncooked meat and various seasonings.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the dish is an “appetizer of raw, lean ground beef served on bread (especially rye cocktail bread) with sliced onions, salt, and pepper.” And it has become a long-lasting tradition at holiday parties “in the Milwaukee area.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), however, has been making a stand against the food for years. And it recently posted a PSA on Facebook to educate people on the foodborne illnesses associated with raw beef in hopes of convincing people to just say no.

“Time for our annual reminder that there’s one #holiday tradition you need to pass on: raw meat sandwiches, sometimes called Tiger Meat or Cannibal Sandwiches,” the department wrote.

“Many Wisconsin families consider them to be a holiday tradition. But eating them poses a threat for Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter, and Listeria bacteria that can make you sick. (And, no, it doesn’t matter where you buy your beef!) Remember, ground beef should ALWAYS be cooked to an internal temperature of 160° F,” it continued.

DHS and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention report that around 1,600 people fall ill from listeria bacteria every year. And about 260 die from complications. The bacteria is most dangerous to pregnant women, senior citizens, and the immunocompromised.

Despite the grim warnings, however, convincing people to turn down their yuletide “Cannibal Sandwiches” may prove harder than officials think.

‘Tiger Meat Sandwiches’ Believed to Come From ‘ Scandinavian or Northern European Settlers’

James Beard-nominated chef Justin Carlisle told NBC News that tiger meat Sandwiches are believed to have originated from “Scandinavian or northern European settlers” who migrated to the Wisconsin area. And he serves his own version of the sandwich at his restaurant, Ardent.

“It’s a remnant of the original dish, a beef tartare,” he said. “The dish is a kind of nostalgia connecting people here to the holiday traditions.”

Carlisle believes the dish is too engrained in history to disappear. So he suggests that people who are afraid of illnesses opt out of partaking in the tradition and leave everyone else to make their own decisions.

“It’s been here for many, many years, and to any outsider, it may seem foreign,” he added. “But my grandfathers, great-grandfathers, and ancestors have been eating this forever.”