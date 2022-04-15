Woman Dresses as a Ghost To Scare Neighbors and Is Reportedly Shot Dead

A Mexican woman dressed up as a Halloween folklore ghost to scare neighbors was the victim of a fatal shooting.

The U.S. Sun reported that the unidentified woman, reportedly between 20 and 25-years-old, roamed the streets of Naucalpan de Juarez before her death.

She had dressed up as the Weeping Woman, or ‘La Llorona.’ That ghost is said to walk the streets in mourning for her dead children. Tales told about the ghost aim to keep children from wandering outside after dark.

The city, located 30 minutes west of Mexico City, was ranked 37th most violent in the country in a June news report.

A Pre-Halloween Prank Gone Wrong

The woman dressed up as ‘La Llorona” to frighten residents on Oct. 15. She was in the San Miguel Doram neighborhood. Residents reported the woman shouting “oh my children” while walking around.

According to stories, the figure walks the earth after drowning her two children in a river. The story said the terrible act was a violent reaction from seeing her husband with another woman.

One neighborhood bystander recorded the woman in character just before another scared neighbor killed her with several bullets from a gun. Social media spread the gruesome video and the woman’s dead body not long after the incident.

Local reports said the shooter fled the scene, and the victim’s identity is not known. Also, local police have made no arrests.

State authorities began an investigation about the ghost incident before the Mexican national holiday called The Day of the Dead.

Pennsylvania Girl Shot During 2012 Halloween

In a Halloween party full of ghosts and goblins, a relative shot a nine-year-old Pennsylvania girl in 2012, thinking the girl was a skunk.

In Freedom, Pa., New Sewickley Township police say the girl was only wearing a black costume and a black hat with a white tassel.

But Chief Ronald Leindecker told the Beaver County Times that a 24-year-old male relative accidentally shot at the girl, hitting her in the shoulder, arm, back, and neck on a Saturday night.

Emergency personnel took the alert girl by helicopter to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Police said the man was sober.

According to WPXI, the girl was playing a game of hide-and-seek when she was shot once with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The relative, Thomas Grant, faced endangerment and assault charges over the shooting incident. Grant’s lawyer told the local media that the man’s wife gave birth to the couple’s first child that night. The station reported that the entire family regretted the situation.

Family members told the media that the house had a skunk problem at the time. The girl’s mother said Grant shot at what he thought was a real skunk.

There was no additional information about the nine-year-old incident and Grant’s court outcome.