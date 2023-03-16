Woman Is Brutal But Hilariously Honest in Her ‘Redneck’ Father’s Obituary

Refusing to hold back, a woman is both brutally and hilariously honest in her “redneck” father’s obituary.

In her father’s obituary, Kenneth “Kenne” Pluhar Jr.’s daughter Halliea Milner stated that he died at the age of 62 after 50 years of “crap-starting” with everyone and everything he could find to fight in Alton, Illinois. “This hard as nails, redneck, SOB finally found something meaner and more stubborn than himself,” Milner wrote. She then shared that any other “good card-carrying, ray ban wearing, came coverall lovin’ redneck,” he father had three true loves. They are hunting, fishing, and drinking.

“He liked ‘both kinds of music – country AND western,’” Milner continued. She further pointed out that while her father couldn’t stay married, his failed relationships didn’t keep him from trying again and again. “He had a total of 4 legal marriages (and divorces) and one common law marriage under his belt – that we know of.”

Milner then shared that she was Pluhar’s only child (that anyone knows of). She was born through his first marriage to her mother, Tara. Milner describes herself as being someone Pluhar was extremely proud of mostly because she is “almost as big of a pain in the a— as he was.”

“She kept the pain-in-the-a— line going by giving him his only grandchild, Sidnee Milner,” Halliea added. Her father is proceeded in death by his mother, who he called “his mommy” until the day he died. “Proof positive that even the biggest a—holes (jerks) have a soft side,” the obituary reads. “You just may have to dig deeper to find it.”

Woman Who Wrote Her Father’s Obituary Calls Out Other Family Members

Meanwhile, Milner shared in her father’s obituary that her grandfather is still around. However, that’s not all she stated about him. “[He] was sure to teach Kenne the best ways to be emotionally unavailable and yet overly sensitive, all rolled into one,” she wrote. “It’s a strong family trait passed down generation to generation.”

Milner also wrote that her father’s siblings, including a step-sister who was fortunate to grow up completely separately from him, managed to outlive him as well. “He is also survived by a plethora of nieces and nephews that he terrorized and traumatized in countless and original manners – truly, it was survivorship when it came to Uncle Kenne.”

Kenne’s funeral service will take place on Friday, March 24th. His daughter stated that there will be food and beer that visitors will not have to pay for. “People will start talking crap about Kenne and his life around 7. Although there will be music and mayhem, don’t plan to stay too long.”

Milner went on to encourage visitors to not send any flowers or donations. “Take a trip to the Dollar Store in Kenne’s honor instead,” she added.