Woman’s TikTok Claiming She Went on Tinder Date With Idaho Murders Suspect Goes Viral

Since Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody last month—captured by SWAT in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania—Americans have been learning more about the 28-year-old’s life prior to his arrest. More than anything, we’ve learned that Kohberger has essentially been obsessed with criminal activity. Both his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees relate to criminology and, amid the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho college students, some of Kohberger’s acquaintances have begun to speak out about their personal experiences with him. One woman has gone viral on TikTok recently after detailing a creepy Tinder date she shared with the murders suspect.

Speaking with the New York Post, the woman in the now-viral video, Hayley, said her interactions with the Idaho murders suspect took place about seven years ago. Her interactions with him were “very brief,” spanning a period of fewer than 24 hours. However, she said the date was still relatively creepy.

“I don’t know much about him,” Hayley said in the clip. Per the news outlet, she went on a Tinder date with Kohberger while she was attending Penn State Hazleton. Reflecting on their interactions, she said he eventually asked her if she wanted to go to the movies. In the end, they did, but instead of dropping her off at her dorm afterward, he “invited himself inside.”

Together, they watched a movie on Netflix, but during that time, she claimed, “He kept trying to touch me. Not, like, inappropriately, just trying to tickle me, and like rub my shoulders.”

Confronting him about it, she said the now-Idaho murder suspect, began to gaslight her.

“He’s like, ‘I’m not,'” the TikTok user recounted.

Eventually, in order to get him to leave, she said she went to the bathroom and pretended to be sick. Finally, he left, and she cut things off with the accused criminal once he told her that she had “good birthing hips.”

Online Sleuths Claim Idaho Murders Suspect was Present at Memorial of Slain College Students

Currently, Bryan Kohberger faces charges for four counts of murder. On November 13th last year, four university students, 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xena Kernodle and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, were brutally stabbed to death in their sleep, leaving two other roommates to wake up to a grisly scene. Authorities identified Kohberger based on DNA evidence, cellphone data, and his car. Looking back on the murders now as Kohberger navigates the U.S. justice system, some online sleuths have begun to claim that he actually attended the memorials of the four slain students. Even more discomforting, experts state this is not an uncommon practice for criminals.

“Unconfirmed reports are surfacing now…that Kohberger actually waltzed across the floor of the memorial at the end of November for the four slain students,” Fox Nation‘s Nancy Grace said.

Psychoanalyst Dr. Bethany Marshall spoke with Grace, who said, “This doesn’t surprise me at all. We see this all the time…He’s still reveling in the crime, and he’s self-glorifying the crime.”