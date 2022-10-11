World’s Largest Cast Iron Skillet Officially Goes on Display: PHOTOS

This looks like a cast iron skillet perfect for one of Jim Casey’s recipes. Recently, we got a glimpse at the world’s largest cast iron skillet. All in all, the cookware measures 8 feet across and weighs a whopping 14,360 pounds.

While you probably won’t find this piece of cast iron at your local stores, you can see it with your own eyes. The whopping, historic piece of cast iron is currently on display at the recently unveiled Lodge Museum of Cast Iron in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.

The enormous skillet was crafted by the well-known Lodge Cast Iron, a 126-year-old American cookware company. According to a new release from the company, the museum opened Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, with a $10 admission fee.

The company’s behemoth of a cast iron skillet was first spotted back in January. Drivers saw it on the back of a truck that rolled down the highway to its future home.

How it started vs. How its going: pic.twitter.com/rgWX9tFflz — Lodge Cast Iron (@LodgeCastIron) October 8, 2022

World’s largest cast iron skillet welcomed home at Tennessee museum, exhibits aim to showcase cookware’s versatility

After social media users saw the giant skillet making its rounds on the internet, people couldn’t help but joke. Some even wrote that they wanted to wash the skillet with soap and water.

While many cast iron connoisseurs think soap can hurt a skillet’s seasoning, a technique to prevent rusting, Lodge says it’s a “myth.” According to the company, the cookware made from this metal can handle “mild dish soap,” water, and a scrub brush. So go ahead, scrub away.

Next time you find yourself in this part of Tennessee, you can see the colossal cast iron skillet in the company’s South Pittsburg Factory Store.

The museum is open daily and opens its doors between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST.

Beyond witnessing the world’s largest skillet, the company also has other interactive exhibits for visitors. These include a “How It’s Made” exhibit that recreates the company’s foundry experience.

There’s also “The Lodge History & Legacy,” an exhibit that showcases the company’s origins and multigenerational story. Finally, there’s “Cast Iron in Culture,” an exhibition that displays the universal nature of cast iron cooking.

“After years of development, we’re thrilled to be opening the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron right here in our hometown to invite visitors from near and far to experience our history and culture,” said Mike Otterman, Lodge Cast Iron CEO and president.

He added: “We are taking our Lodge community beyond their kitchens, backyards, and campfires and bringing them right into the heartbeat of cast iron, peeling back the curtain to offer an experience unlike any other.”