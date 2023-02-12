WWII Veteran, One of the First to Hit Omaha Beach on D-Day, Gets Standing Ovation at PBR Event

Get your tissues ready, folks. 98-year-old Army combat veteran Bill Parker had PBR’s Tulsa, Oklahoma crowd going absolutely crazy this weekend. A soldier belonging to the 116th Infantry’s 29th Division, Parker may have been the very first American to set foot on Normandy sand during the D-Day invasion.

Needless to say, PBR gave him a very warm hometown welcome. The Tulsa native stood strong as the announcer gave him an incredibly powerful introduction.

“It is our duty, it is our responsibility, and it is our purest honor to say thank you to heroes like this. Ladies and gentlemen, would you join me in saying thank you to Mr. Bill Parker.”

“A standing ovation for the 98 year old Veteran who was the first man to storm onto Omaha Beach at Normandy. We salute you,” PBR’s Instagram caption reads.

Chills. Chills watching this moment unfold.

Bill Parker Recalled His Bone-Chilling WWII Experience at Omaha Beach

During an interview with News on 6 in 2021, Parker detailed his experience on D-Day. And the sobering recollection reveals the true heroism of men like him.

“I remember all about Omaha Beach, more than I want to. I was the leader so, I had to go across it first. Bullets weren’t shooting any higher than the ceiling — that’s the reason I can’t hear now,” Parker recalled. “Men were dead everywhere. Americans all over that beach dead. I remember the water was even bloody along the edges. There was so much blood in it.”

We’ve seen countless depictions of WWII combat, and even plenty focused on the storming of Omaha Beach itself, but it’s hard to believe any of them truly capture the visceral experience of America’s Greatest Generation.

As for Bill Parker specifically, the decorated veteran holds a handful of awards from his service in WWII. These include a Purple Heart, The Good Conduct Medal, the Distinguished Unit Badge, and four Bronze Service Stars, per News on 6.

In addition to these, Parker was honored with the highest honor France has to bestow, the Legion of Honor. Yet despite all of this recognition, American hero Bill Parker simply hopes we don’t forget the sacrifices he and other servicemembers made nearly 80 years ago.