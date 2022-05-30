WWII Veteran Wishes for 100 Cards for His 100th Birthday

In only nine days, a WWII veteran from Ohio will celebrate his 100th birthday and recently shared his special wish for the huge occasion. Harold Myers of Mansfield, Ohio is hoping to collect 100 birthday cards as he turns 100 years old next month. We here at Outsider think that’s the least he deserves after what he’s done for our nation during his time in service to our country.

Myers turns 100 on June 8, 2022 and recently spoke with Fox News Digital about his milestone birthday. He admits he didn’t think he’d live to 100, but Myers considers himself “blessed” for his long life.

“I never thought I would reach 100 years old,” the WWII veteran said to Fox News Digital. “But [I] know that God has blessed me with good health and happiness.”

The 99-year-old veteran grew up in a small town along the Clear Folk River in Lexington, Ohio. After graduating from Lexington High School, Myers enlisted in the U.S. Army. Not long after, he would fight in World War II as he spent 11 months in England and 17 months in France.

While in the Army, Myers worked as a quartermaster supervising and distributing supplies for his fellow soldiers. He would eventually earn the rank of staff sergeant, which is a noncommissioned officer role that includes command responsibilities.

After WWII came to an end, the veteran moved back to the States and returned to civilian life. Myers went on to work for Mansfield Tire and Rubber for the next 32 years. Yet he didn’t stop there and was nowhere close to retirement. Myers would work an additional 33 years for two other local companies before finally retiring from the workforce at 90 years old. Now, 10 years later, Myers is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of a life well-lived.

WWII Veteran Celebrating Not One But Two Milestones

The initial idea for the birthday cards came from one of Myers’ grandchildren, Dan Smith. His grandson noticed how much birthday cards meant to Myers and that’s when the thought dawned on him.

“The idea came to me a couple of years ago,” Smith told the outlet. “He got a lot of joy about his cards for his 98th birthday from friends and family.”

Smith saw how happy the birthday cards made his granddad two years ago. That’s when he decided they should call on citizens around the world to send the WWII veteran at least 100 cards for his 100th birthday.

“My grandfather is a people person and never met a stranger,” Smith said. “I knew that if this worked, it would be one of the best gifts I could give him for his birthday … [He has] sacrificed so much for his family.”

In addition to the cards, the Myers and Smith families have organized a birthday party. 150 guests have already RSVP’d to notify the families that they plan to attend.

However, Myers’ 100th birthday isn’t the only recent milestone in his life either. On Saturday, May 28, he and his wife, Margaret, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. The couple met not long after he returned home from WWII in 1947, and tied the knot in 1950. They share three children together, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

If you’d like to take part in Harold Myers’ 100th birthday celebration, the family welcomes birthday cards from all. Cards can be mailed to their post office box at the below address:

Harold Myers

P.O. Box 310

Ontario, OH 44862