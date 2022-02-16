‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Is Based Off ‘Lone Ranger’ Story

When it comes to creating hit television shows, Taylor Sheridan knows the most important ingredient is authenticity. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that his version of The Lone Ranger, entitled Bass Reeves, will be injected with more realism than any Lone Ranger tale before it.

Wild west legend Bass Reeves is one of the greatest frontier heroes in American history. He’s also the inspiration for The Lone Ranger. Reeves became a federal peace officer in the late 1800s, as he not only knew the territory but could speak several Native languages. Working in the Indian Territory, Reeves captured over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals in the country. And though he lost his hat and belt to gunfire on multiple occasions, he never suffered a single wound.

In a recent video posted to the 1883 Instagram page, Taylor Sheridan discusses the upcoming project. “As far as Bass Reeves goes, that’s a parallel world. In the 1880s, Bass Reeves was the first African American marshal west of the Mississippi, policing the entire Oklahoma territories.”

He goes on to talk about his leading man, David Oyelowo, in glowing terms. “When I’m casting, I’m seeking the great actors of our generation, and David Oyelowo is a once-in-a-generation talent.”

Oyelowo is just as excited for the show as its director. He adds, “To look at a character like Bass Reeves – I mean, this is the guy The Lone Ranger was based on, who got whitewashed out of history. I just can’t wait to get on that horse and tell this story.”

Taylor Sheridan Discusses Upcoming Projects Alongside ‘Bass Reeves’

If you’re a Taylor Sheridan fan, you have an exciting year ahead of you. Bass Reeves is far from Sheridan’s only current project. As Yellowstone is now the biggest show on television, the streaming service Paramount+ has placed quite a few orders with the award-winning director. Sheridan is working on a staggering five series, including two Yellowstone prequels and a crime drama called Tulsa King.

Starring action movie legend, Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King follows a New York City Italian mobster along his unconventional path to power. Believe it or not, this will be Stallone’s first lead role in a television series! Thrilled to be working with Taylor Sheridan to create Tulsa King, Stallone gave fans an idea of what to expect.

“Tulsa King is a very interesting story. He’s a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa,” Stallone says with a laugh. “So, he has to now start a new life, create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.”