‘Yellowstone’ Fans React to Creator Taylor Sheridan Developing Eight Other Shows

Earlier this week, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan revealed that he’ll have eight other shows in the works while finishing up Season 5.

While”Yellowstone” Season 4 performed exceptionally well in terms of viewership numbers and award nominations, some fans say the quality dropped off. They noticed a lot of effort being put into Season 4 to promote two of Sheridan’s early spin-offs. In many fans’ minds, this greatly reduced the quality of writing for the flagship show.

One fan shared a Business Insider article detailing these eight Sheridan shows on Reddit. This started a discussion among “Yellowstone” fans, most of whom were actually disappointed to hear the news.

“Gah. So much for my hopes that S5 would be an improvement. Hopefully, they renew for a sixth and final season and call it a day,” one person wrote at the top of the comments.

“I completely agree, Yellowstone has a good story. Tell that story and THEN move on. It has cult potential, don’t thin that all out while it’s still being aired,” someone else put in.

This seems to be the consensus from many fans. In their minds, “Yellowstone” should get a proper send-off and then Sheridan can focus on his other projects. But, as another fan said, Sheridan is also clearly in his prime.

“Listen I give Sheridan a lot of credit – the man is striking while the iron is hot – but I hope he’s working to put together a team to manage these projects so he can play a more executive/creative direction role rather than trying to write scripts for eight shows, which is almost certainly impossible if quality is your endgame,” the fan said.

Sheridan is only one man. And if he insists on writing every single script, then there’s no guarantee that any of the eight shows will match the standards of “Yellowstone.”

So, What Are ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Eight Other Shows?

Paramount revealed its slate for new shows and movies earlier this week. Eight of those projects involve “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

Three of them, most fans are already familiar with. “Mayor of Kingstown” debuted this past November and performed well, earning it a second season. The same goes for “1883” starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. The final episodes of Season 1 will debut later this month, and Paramount has now ordered another batch of episodes.

The third show is “6666,” a “Yellowstone” spin-off series focusing on the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas. We truly don’t know much more about the show other than the fact that it takes place in Texas and focuses on the lives of the cowboys there.

Sheridan announced the rest of the five shows in a video on Instagram yesterday. One of those, fans will be delighted to hear, is another “Yellowstone” prequel series called “1932.” It’ll track a new generation of Duttons as they deal with the Great Depression and Prohibition.

Then we have “Bass Reeves” starring David Oyelowo and “The Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone. Billy Bob Thornton will feature in “Land Man, while Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana will tackle “Lioness.”