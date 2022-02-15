‘Yellowstone’ New Prequel Series ‘1932’ Plot Revealed

The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.

As the name suggests, the new show takes place in the 1930s. It will follow a past generation of Duttons as they navigate this difficult period in American history. Along with the Great Depression, the Duttons will have to contend with the obstacles that came with Prohibition and Western expansion.

There’s no question that the modern-day Duttons have captured the hearts of viewers country-wide. The premise of 1932, however, could allow for even more intriguing storylines – if that’s even possible. Paramount Streaming officials are excited about the possibilities that come with a new Yellowstone prequel as well. Tanya Giles, chief programming officer for Paramount+ had the following to say about the success of 1883 and the upcoming 1932.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+. Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

‘Yellowstone’ Team Dedicated to Making the Prequels Feel Real

No one would ever say that producing a show is easy, even one set in modern times. However, there’s no denying that an extra layer of effort is required with a show set more than a century in the past.

In a recent Instagram post, the Yellowstone team gave fans a glimpse into what it takes to bring the 1800s to life in the present day. Production designer, Carry White, said, “Taylor [Sheridan, Yellowstone writer and director] is a stickler for authenticity and so we wanted everything to be as authentic as possible.”

“When we started this project, it was written for Fort Worth in the 1880s. Taylor Sheridan, who wrote it, wanted it to be shot here,” adds Carla Curry, 1883‘s talented set designer. “Our challenge on this one was to bring it back to the 1880s. And look! It’s a western town. And a lot went into it just to bring it to this level.”

The art director for 1883, Yvonne Boudreaux, shared her thoughts as well. “The magic is that the buildings really fit the correct time period. Then set dressing comes in, and that’s when the whole thing comes to life”. With such a dedicated production team, we have no doubts that 1932 will receive the same painstaking attention to detail as well.