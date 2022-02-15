Straight from Paramount, the news is in. Paramount+ has ordered “the next chapter” of the Yellowstone story in the form of another prequel series.

As 1883 continues to smash records for Paramount Network’s relatively new streaming service, Paramount+, ViacomCBS is going all-in on their “Taylor Sheridan Universe.”

Not only has another season of 1883 (Paramount+’s most watch title ever globally) been ordered, but Paramount has just announced plans for the next chapter in the Dutton Yellowstone story: 1932.

Taking place in the 20th century, 1932 “will follow a new generation of the Dutton family,” Paramount states. This second Yellowstone prequel (also produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios) will showcase the later half of America’s Westward Expansion.

In addition, Yellowstone fans can expect to see 1932‘s generation of Duttons experience Prohibition and the Great Depression. Strap in, Outsiders!

“With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone. And with 1932, we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe”. So says Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run… We seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” McCarthy continues.

‘1883’s Runaway Success Leads Hyper-Expansion of ‘Yellowstone’ & ‘Taylor Sheridan Universe’

And it all boils down to the record-breaking success of 1883, Sheridan’s wildly successful Yellowstone prequel. The show, led by Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May, has surpassed all expectations. So far, the spinoff has more awards season nominations in its first season than all four seasons of Yellowstone combined.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” adds Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of ‘Yellowstone’ further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

Pictured: Sam Elliott as Shea of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

“Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall… With many branches that also continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” extends executive producer David C. Glasser. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”

No word on casting or crew as of yet. 1932 should, however, uphold the same level of prestige fans and critics have come to expect from Taylor Sheridan. And we can bet there’ll be plenty more to come after.

1883 and Yellowstone are executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.