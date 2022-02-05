‘1883’: Amanda Jaros Says Stunt Double ‘Got Hypothermia’ Filming in ‘Crazy Conditions’

Several “1883” stars have discussed the terrible weather conditions they suffered through while filming the Western show.

From intense heat to freezing cold, the “1883” cast and crew have experienced it all. Amanda Jaros, who plays Alina on the show, opened up to The New York Post about it earlier this week.

For fans who don’t recall, Alina is the immigrant who trades Elsa Dutton for a pair of pants during Episode 4. We’d love to see Alina get even more screentime in the future, especially since Jaros went through so much physically to be part of the show.

“We shot in Texas and Montana in just crazy conditions,” the “1883” star said. “Winds so strong that some of the cast and crew tents went flying. Freezing cold temperatures, sweltering heat. One stunt double got hypothermia in the cold waters we were immersed in in episode four.”

Hypothermia is no joke. Hopefully, the medical staff stepped in for that poor stunt double. If fans will remember, Episode 4 of “1883” is when the immigrants cross the Brazos River in Texas. Many of them don’t know how to swim and ended up drowning.

But the cast and crew likely did many takes during filming to get the river scene right. And that river can’t be too warm, even in Texas. Though, like Jaros and many other cast members have said, parts of filming really mimicked the trials people went through during that time period.

“There’s something to be said for putting yourself through difficulty and surviving,” the “1883” star told The New York Post.

Jaros herself experienced many difficulties, especially since she volunteered to do her own stunts.

‘1883’ Star Amanda Jaros Details Physical Toll of Filming

In addition to the crazy weather, “1883” star Amanda Jaros had to put a lot of physical effort into her role as Alina. Many of the other cast members did as well, from the river scenes to the fight scenes when they’re escaping bandits.

Jaros made it especially hard on herself when she volunteered to do all of her own stunts.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Jaros said with a laugh. “On my hardest day, I had to do a lot of takes of an exhausting climb up a mile high hill. Eventually, my body just gave out. I had to tell production, ‘If we’re doing more takes of me running up that hill for a mile, I’m going to need a vehicle to transport me.’”

Running up a mile-high hill over and over again sounds like a nightmare. And likely not one Jaros expected, considering her body quit after a certain number of times. At least Jaros can say she got her exercise in for the day.