‘1883’: Amanda Jaros Talks ‘Exhausting’ Day on Set When Her ‘Body Just Gave Out’

For most of the stars of “1883,” being on the show required specific sacrifices that other projects wouldn’t ask for. Just ask Amanda Jaros.

She plays Alina in “1883,” the immigrant who trades Elsa Dutton for a pair of pants. Hopefully, we see more of Jaros’ quick-witted character in future episodes. Because based on her recent interview with The New York Post, it sounds like she put a lot of work in to be part of the show.

For one thing, Jaros and the others couldn’t shave their legs or armpits for the five months of filming. Jaros acknowledged how her character didn’t mind, but she struggled a bit with the change.

“It’s because of close-ups,” the “1883” star said. “Sure, it became uncomfortable. It was fine for Alina — but I wanted to wear tank tops on my days off. I was only self-conscious when I wasn’t in character. Eventually, I just had to embrace it. The night I wrapped, the very first thing I did was hop in the shower and shave!”

Other struggles, Jaros didn’t mind as much. Dressing in old-fashioned clothes and letting dirt and grime cover her from head to toe? No problem. But Jaros admitted she made a bit of a mistake when volunteering to do all of her own stunts.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Jaros said with a laugh. “On my hardest day, I had to do a lot of takes of an exhausting climb up a mile high hill. Eventually, my body just gave out. I had to tell production, ‘If we’re doing more takes of me running up that hill for a mile, I’m going to need a vehicle to transport me.’”

A vehicle might not fit in well in the “1883” world. But we can’t blame her for trying.

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Opens Up About Severe Weather Conditions

Something else that might’ve affected Amanda Jaros’s physical struggles was the tumultuous weather. For a large portion of filming, the stars of “1883” dealt with an oppressive Texas heat. The remainder of filming took place in Montana in the dead of winter, where it dropped below freezing regularly.

Tim McGraw, another “1883” star, spoke on the difficulties with the weather on Late Night with Stephen Colbert earlier this week. While discussing his current wardrobe, McGraw brought up, “I’ve been in a cowboy hat and chaps and wool for the last six months. It was hot.”

He added, “When we signed up for this, I told Faith [Hill], ‘Look, we’re either gonna be on fire the whole time or freezing cold.’ I think we had five days that were comfortable. The rest of the time was 115 degrees or eight degrees, or windy.”

Five days is not nearly enough out of a five-month span of filming. Kudos to the “1883” cast and crew for getting through it.