‘1883’ Costume Designer Janie Bryant Reveals Her ‘Most Important Goal’

Taylor Sheridan has made 1883 about one thing above all else. Authenticity. From the wagons to the guns, and especially the clothes.

There has been so much research and money put into the series. They have pulled all the stops and made sure that this is the best show that it can be. Sheridan doesn’t mess around. If he is going to do something, he’s going to do it right.

Costume Designer Janie Bryant has been instrumental in making the show the success that it has been. Her hard work has made the show look as good as the writing and story. It is one of those things that folks don’t think of much, but it really is one of the most important parts of historical fiction.

In an Instagram video, the 1883 designer talked about what her goal is in her job and what it does for the show. It is clear that she knows what her role is and takes great pride in her work on the series. Each costume is handmade for each character and made to fit as authentic-looking as possible.

“My most important goal is to be authentic to these characters. It’s so important to develop a character through costume,” Bryant said about her role.

“Costume Designer Janie Bryant helps maintain 1883‘s authenticity with custom-made clothes for each actor,” the caption of the post said.

This season, the series has shown that authenticity was the top priority during production. There have been some mistakes here and there. And, of course, some exaggerations for TV. This is fiction, after all, not a documentary.

‘1883’ Costars Hit the Gym Together On Set

In case you couldn’t tell by the way they looked on screen, Tim McGraw and LaMonica Garrett like to work out. The two are super fit and have to do a lot to make sure they can keep up their physiques. While they were on set, the two got close and competed in the gym a bit. Garrett talked about the two getting up early and working up a sweat.

“I don’t care too much about what my hotel room looks like, as long as there is a good gym really close by,” Garrett said. “With that being said, toward the end of the shot, Tim McGraw has his gym that I was working out in. This big trailer with a 70-inch TV, a sauna, a cold plunge, all this great equipment. So, if I had to be at work at 6 a.m., I was in the gym at 4:30 a.m. And Tim … He’s a workout fanatic. When I got there at 4:30 a.m., he was already sweating from being there at 3:30.”

The 1883 cast sure look the part, costumes and muscles both. It isn’t easy being a cowboy out on the frontier. They will need all of their strength and then some to make it through this journey.