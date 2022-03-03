‘1883’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Warned Sam Elliott That He ‘Would Hate Me’ by the End

The first season of “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” is in the books, but fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the explosive ending.

“1883” is the brainchild of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan who also has several other related projects in the works. In an interview detailing his “1883” experience, Sam Elliott says he and Sheridan had a great relationship. He also notes, however, that Sheridan told him that he may “hate him” before the series concludes. The shooting schedule was brutal and commitment to authenticity was demanded by Sheridan. Despite this, Elliott and the “1883” creator had a mutual understanding of what needed to be done.

“It’s a joy to work with him,” Elliott said in December before the series premiere.

Sheridan was rather blunt when approaching Elliott for the “1883” role.

“He told me in the beginning when we first started this thing and he was trying to convince me to do it, he says, ‘You’re gonna hate me at the end of this f–kin’ thing,'” Elliott recalls.

“1883” shows viewers how the Dutton family traveled the Oregon Trail and came to settle in Montana. The family will eventually be the owner of “Yellowstone” Ranch, one of the biggest cattle ranches in the country. While the Duttons are the focus of “1883,” the series also spotlights those who helped them along the way. One such fellow traveler is Shea Brennan, who is charged with helping travelers in navigating the rigid Oregon Trail. Brennan is a major key to the Duttons surviving the cross-country trip but meets his own demise at the end of the series finale. It wasn’t unexpected by the actor portraying Brennan, legendary western actor Sam Elliott.

‘1883’ Wraps Up First and Only Season With Gut-Punch Finale

Sheridan revealed shortly after the “1883” finale that the show was intended to be a limited series and there will be no season two. Instead, our next glimpse into the “Yellowstone” universe will come with another prequel “1932.”

In an interview with Deadline, Sheridan says he accomplished what he set out to accomplish with “1883.”

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” he says. “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did see them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore. On to the next peek through the window. I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits.”