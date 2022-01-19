‘1883’: Does This ‘Yellowstone’ Flashback Scene Confirm Elsa Dutton Is Pregnant?

Quite a few conversations about pregnancy emerged on “1883” last week after Elsa Dutton lost her virginity to Ennis the cowboy.

Ennis and Elsa’s romance has built up all season, depicting a sweet relationship between the two. One night, they finally decide to consummate their love, which causes Margaret Dutton to give Elsa a few words the next morning. Primarily, Margaret tells Elsa that she will not help her teenage daughter raise a baby if she’s pregnant. If Elsa’s woman enough to have sex, then she’s woman enough to raise a child in Margaret’s eyes.

Elsa also brings up this train of thought with Ennis. The cowboy agrees that he’d be happy to help Elsa raise a baby if that’s what happens. The two fully commit to each other and promise to get married. Of course, since it’s “1883,” their newfound happiness doesn’t last.

Ennis gets shot dead a the end of the “1883” episode. Elsa is devastated, especially since there’s a real chance she could be carrying Ennis’s baby.

Why do fans think that Elsa’s pregnant? Let’s break it down.

This ‘Yellowstone’ Flashback Could Be a Clue That Elsa Dutton is Pregnant on ‘1883’

Newsweek proposed this theory earlier today. The outlet wants fans to think back to an earlier episode from “Yellowstone” Season 4 when we saw a flashback to 1893. This flashback, obviously, takes place 10 years after the events of the “1883” show we’re currently watching. We see James and Margaret Dutton, but we also see their five-year-old child, John, all grown up as a teenager.

With John Sr., we see a second, younger child named Spencer. Now, Spencer could easily be James and Margaret’s second son. But Newsweek proposes that the younger child could also potentially be Elsa’s baby.

But wait, didn’t Margaret say that she wouldn’t help Elsa take care of a child? Margaret would likely rethink this principle if Elsa died shortly after giving birth. After all, we do see her take an arrow to the stomach during the opening scene of “1883” in Episode 1.

Hopefully, if Elsa is pregnant, she gives birth before that traumatizing injury. And if that’s the case, then it’s totally believable that James and Margaret would step up to take care of their grandchild.

What About Ennis’s Memory?

Either way, we’re bound to see Elsa grieve the loss of Ennis throughout the rest of the series, baby or not. “1883” star Eric Nelsen told Newsweek as much in a recent interview.

“You definitely aren’t forgetting, you know, it’s not like he dies and we just forget about him,” Nelsen said. “She [Elsa] recalls his memory a good deal and it’s brought up throughout the rest of the season.”

He continued, “There is a little hope. This is the end of Ennis’ journey. However, there are moments of Elsa imagining what life was like together. It is written in a couple of places, or maybe it’s just one, where she has a dream about him and it’s a whole moment. But I haven’t seen past [Episode] 5 so I don’t know how they’ll edit it all together.”

