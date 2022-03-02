‘1883’ Ending Explained: Everything to Know About the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Finale

Yellowstone spin-off series 1883 has made a name for itself since its debut in December 2021. The period piece takes place over a hundred years prior to its sequel, Yellowstone. The series starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill culminates with a nod to Yellowstone.

The 1883 season finale reveals why the Dutton family ended up in Montana where Yellowstone Ranch will take root. The prequel series didn’t reveal too many direct connections to Yellowstone outside of the Duttons themselves.

Plans change when Elsa’s future becomes clear

Sadly Elsa is not in good form after sustaining injuries from their run-in with the Comanche in “Racing Clouds.” The Duttons safely get Elsa to the fort only to find there is no one to help. Major Hemphill confirms Elsa’s wound has hit her liver and she has little chance of surviving. Even if they push on and get her to Fort Laramie, Elsa’s time on Earth is limited.

After coming to grips with the fact that Elsa’s in her final days, James and Margaret Dutton discuss their options. Elsa drifts in and out of consciousness determined she’s on her way to recovery. Her mom and dad can’t bring themselves to inform her of the grim reality.

It’s a little confusing in the beginning when James Dutton reveals he’s traveling north not to Montana, but to Oregon. However, things clear up in the season finale when viewers learn the Duttons will travel through Montana. After stopping at the fort in which Elsa received little to no help, James and Shea change up their travel plans to make sure they find Elsa a proper resting place. Instead of continuing on to Oregon, the group will head to Bozeman Valley in Montana where they will remain through the winter.

Though all hope seems lost, James, Shea, and the rest of the crew run into some friendly Native Americans. The tribe leader, Spotted Eagle offers to try and help Elsa. Unfortunately, he reveals that the Comanche coat the tips of their arrows in cow manure to ensure infection. So, sadly there is no way to truly save Elsa Dutton.

1883 culminates in Paradise Valley

Now that her fate is clear, James Dutton tells Spotted Eagle he must find a special place for Elsa to rest. Spotted Eagle responds saying, “I know a place for you.” He points to a valley up the river and says, “ I used to hunt that valley as a boy. The winters are cruel, but the summers are rich, and a man who plans can thrive. And you look like a man who plans.” Spotted Eagle calls it Paradise Valley, which some Yellowstone fans may recognize.

After convincing Margaret Dutton to say her painful goodbye’s to her daughter, James takes his daughter to the valley. He keeps his promise to Elsa to let her choose her final resting place. Additionally, James Dutton vows to make his home next to his daughter’s grave. The episode ends unveiling multiple significant connections between 1883 and Yellowstone. It finally makes sense why the Duttons hold so much passion for their home in Montana after their perilous journey from their original path to Oregon to founding the Yellowstone Ranch.