‘1883’ Episode 10: LaMonica Garrett Is ‘Not Too Sure’ on Thomas’ Future on the Show

The only possible way to explain the 1883 season finale in one word is cathartic. From start to finish, the episode was full of heart-racing, tear-jerking moments that involved every one of our favorite characters, including Thomas.

Warning: Major 1883 spoilers ahead. Continue reading at your own risk.

When we first met Thomas, he was a fairly minor character considering most of the personas carried the Dutton name. But soon enough, he became the voice of reason and source of humanity in light of the obstacles and enemies the caravan faced on its journey.

While we saw Elsa’s story have a tragic end, we could at least find comfort knowing that Thomas had a happy ending in the 1883 season finale, for now at least. The last we saw the Buffalo soldier, he and Noemi had finally found their little piece of paradise. Surrounding them were acres of trees and soft grass, and close by was a lake. Noemi’s boys even started speaking to her again, signifying the end of a trying time for the little family.

But as we know, reaching the destination was only half the battle. Now, the 1883 characters must rebuild their lives in the new territory, and likely, new obstacles, both natural and man-made, now await them. So, what’s in store for Thomas?

According to actor LaMonica Garrett, that’s a question he’s wondering as well.

“Monday, me and my team are going to get together and after the dust settles from the finale, we’re going to see what Paramount is saying and what’s going to happen,” he told TV Insider. “I’m not too sure. I haven’t heard anything. Everything was just focused on leading up to this finale. I’d love to be a part of it.”

Fellow ‘1883’ Star Is Also Uncertain of His Character’s Future

It seems director Taylor Sheridan is holding the 1883 cards close to his chest for all of his cast. Even Tim McGraw isn’t so sure about what the future holds for James Dutton either.

“We just don’t know,” McGraw told Variety of his character’s fate. “We’re sort of in limbo like everyone else. We’re excited about what’s to come and excited about what he writes and can’t wait to see however it develops.”

Of course, McGraw has full faith in Sheridan’s abilities to carry on James’ story in a manner that will both satisfy and challenge 1883. Throughout the season, McGraw has gushed about Sheridan’s writing and the life that he breathes into the show.

Regarding the next steps for the series, McGraw said, “You know, Taylor Sheridan is such a brilliant writer that I can only imagine what he’s going to come up with, and whatever I imagine is probably not even going to be close. So I don’t have any idea. I’m as anxious as anyone to see what happens.”