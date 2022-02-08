‘1883’ Episode 7 Features Not One, But Three ‘Yellowstone’ Actors

1883 Episode 7 ends with a shocking Yellowstone cameo, but two other actors from Taylor Sheridan’s flagship series show up prior – all in a single episode. Major spoilers for both shows are ahead!

The strengths of 1883 are many (as 2022’s awards circuit is recognizing). Chief among these strengths is 1883‘s ability to completely stands on its own legs – despite being a Yellowstone prequel from series mastermind Taylor Sheridan.

Fans of both shows, however, will make note of many things others won’t. For example, Sheridan’s continued relationships with favorite actors shines through in 1883 just as it does in Yellowstone. And 1883‘s Episode 7 was a regular Yellowstone reunion as a result.

James Jordan: From ‘Yellowstone’ Livestock Agent to ‘1883’s Cook

Pictured: James Jordan as Cookie of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

We briefly met 1883’s cook in Episode 6, but his face was familiar. By the time he steals several scenes throughout Episode 7, however, it becomes clear we absolutely know this actor from somewhere. And that somewhere is Yellowstone.

James Jordan, the actor behind 1883‘s “Cookie,” has been featured in three seasons of Yellowstone as Livestock Agent Steve Hendon. His Hendon was most recently seen in Season 4, Episode 5, but his first appearance goes all the way back to Season 2, Episode 3.

One of his most memorable appearances came as part of Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) cattle shootout in Season 3:

In addition, Jordan also gives life to Ed Simmons in Sheridan’s other Paramount+ hit, Mayor of Kingstown. He’s also shown up in Sheridan films Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

‘1883’s Sam, Martin Sensmeier, Appeared on ‘Yellowstone’, Too

Pictured: Martin Sensmeier as Sam of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

If you’ve watched 1883 Episode 7, “Lightning Yellow Hair,” then you know Martin Sensmeier‘s face. He enters the Yellowstone prequel as Sam, a Comanche warrior and diplomat who strikes up a relationship with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and lays down the law of the West on some horse thieves.

Yellowstone fans should recognize Martin from his guest starring role in Season 2. Within, the actor plays a character by the same name, Martin, for several episodes through the 2019 chapters.

Within, Sensmeier’s Martin is a physical therapist who receives Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) as a patient after her severe head injury. Her relationship is on the rocks with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) at the time, opening a window for a fiery romance with Martin.

(Martin Sensmeier as Martin and Kelsey Asbille as Monica on Yellowstone. Photo courtesy of Paramount Network Press.)

Eventually, however, Monica chooses to return to her husband, and we never see her ridiculously attractibve physical therapist again. Well, until he pops up as Sam in 1883, that is. Could Sam be an ancestor of Martin? We wouldn’t put it past Taylor Sheridan.

‘Yellowstone’s Own Travis Wheatley, Taylor Sheridan, Makes Surprise Cameo as ‘Charlie’ in His Prequel Series

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Speaking of Sheridan, 1883‘s latest cameo came straight out of the blue – literally. Unlike Tom Hanks, Billy Bob Thornton, and Rita Wilson prior, this Episode 7 cameo was a closely guarded secret and a fun surprise for Yellowstone fans.

The cameo? Yellowstone universe creator and Western icon Taylor Sheridan.

In the final throws of Episode 7, Sheridan appears from over the horizon as Charlie, a rough rider and old acquaintance of Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott). Sporting a thick black beard, Charlie looks and sounds wildly different from his Yellowstone character, Travis Wheatley.

That’s right, Sheridan has now appeared in both of his Yellowstone properties. He’s been a part of his hit series since Season 1 as horsemaster Travis, a Texas-based cowboy, showman, and breeder. Fans current with Season 4 will know we saw quite a bit of Sheridan’s Travis recently, too, as he shepherded Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) journey to the Lone Star State, setting up the second Yellowstone spinoff: 6666.

But in 1883, his Charlie is presented as the cowboy to end all cowboys. Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), Shea, and James Dutton (Tim McGraw) all look upon the rough rider with awe.

This might feel a tad self-serving to some viewers, but outside creating prolific films and shows, Taylor Sheridan is as true a modern cowboy as they come. Just ask the actors above who’ve all gone through his now-famous ‘Cowboy Camp’ for both 1883 and Yellowstone.