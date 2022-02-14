‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Shares Heartfelt Valentines Day Message for Wife Sainty

It’s a special time of the year for romance. It’s Valentine’s Day, Outsiders, and 1883 star Eric Nelsen isn’t taking his marriage for granted.

Eric Nelsen is one of the many stars on the new Paramount Plus show, 1883. For those of you who don’t know, 1883 is a spin-off of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone. So far, the new show has been everything we hoped and dreamed it would be. And there’s no doubt that Eric Nelsen is a huge part of that. 1883 features a star-studded cast, beautiful environments, and scenery, and perhaps best of all, it’s authentic to its time.

As for Eric Nelsen, it would be hard for life to be much better for him than it already is. Not only is he an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor, but he’s also a successful producer. You may know him now thanks to his role as Ennis in 1883, but there’s a good chance you’ve seen Nelsen in other popular shows including two of which we cover extensively right here on Outsider. Those are NCIS and Blue Bloods.

While there’s no denying that Nelsen has been blessed with an incredible professional career, it seems like his personal life is just as full. The 1883 star took to Instagram on Monday to wish his wife, Sainty Nelsen, a happy Valentine’s Day.

“The greatest gift God gave me was you,” Eric wrote alongside a photo of the couple. “If our 2 kids could talk that well, they’d be saying the exact same thing. Your strength and love is unmatchable.”

‘1883’ Star Calls His Wife His ‘Rock’

Eric Nelsen may play the love interest of Elsa Dutton in 1883, but in real life, he is completely committed and in love with his wife, Sainty. That couldn’t have been more evident in his most recent Instagram post for Valentine’s Day.

“Thank you for always being my rock and soul,” Eric Nelsen said of his wife. “Valentine’s Day should be every day for you. Thank you for standing by my side and always fighting for our family and I. I continue to fight, learn and attempt to be the best me I can be because of you. I love you @saintynelsen. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Talk about adorable, are we right? Not only did we find the post incredibly cute, but so did fans of the Western drama. Eric Nelsen even got a response from his wife in the comments section.

“I love you more than words could ever express,” Sainty said. “Forever. And always. Thank you.”

Looking more 1883 content? If so, we don’t blame you. We cover all things related to the show right here on Outsider.