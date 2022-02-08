‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Immediately Ran To Taylor Sheridan When He Learned of Ennis’ Fate

1883 star Eric Nelsen couldn’t believe it when he read the final script for the show. He ran directly to creator Taylor Sheridan when he learned of his character’s fate.

So far, 1883 has been everything we’ve wanted it to be. The spinoff to Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone has an incredible story, a star-studded cast, and best of all? It is completely authentic to the time. It’s exactly what comes to mind when you think about a must-watch television show.

Things weren’t all sunshine and rainbows for one of the show’s stars, however. Eric Nelsen played the role of a young, handsome cowboy named Ennis in 1883. He is Elsa Dutton’s (Isabel May) love interest but unfortunately, the fan-favorite character had a pretty bleak outlook. And he knew it from the beginning.

“I’ve had people reach out saying, ‘there’s always twists and turns and I pray you’re not a part of them’ and ‘Oh, I just pray you don’t die. You’re my favorite character,'” Nelsen told Newsweek. “And every time I read that, part of me kind of falls apart because I know what’s coming.”

Nelsen took pride in playing Ennis in 1883. He viewed the character as a “beacon of light.”

“I saw Ennis as the outlet to kind of go against the grain of the show a little bit. We live in this extremely dark, gritty world in 1883 and Ennis is that little beacon of light that can pop through and put a smile on audience’s faces. But at the same time, he is also a badass cowboy.”

‘1883’ Star Ran to Taylor Sheridan After Finding Out His Character’s Fate

If you are all caught up with the first seven episodes, then you already know what happens to Ennis. He and his fellow travelers were attacked by a group of bandits and Ennis was shot and killed. When Eric Nelsen first read the script, he couldn’t believe it.

So, what did the 1883 star do? He immediately ran over to the creator of the show, Taylor Sheridan.

“Once I read all the scripts, I ran to Taylor and I was like, ‘Why? Why? This is who we were rooting for the time. We’re rooting for this couple and we finally get them there and then it all falls apart. And he’s like, ‘you’ll see. Keep reading. It has to happen this way.'”

Sheridan explained to Nelsen that it’s simply the way things had to unfold. The main reason for that is the character of Elsa Dutton.

“So for Elsa’s journey, it’s a complete turning point in the story,” he explained. “It sends her on a trajectory where she otherwise wouldn’t be heading, and it is pivotal for her character. So, it does make a lot of sense and you’ll see as the rest of the episodes unfold that, for Elsa, it had to happen this way.”