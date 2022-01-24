‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Calls Isabel May ‘One of the Smartest People’ He’s Ever Met

“1883” star Eric Nelsen spent a lot of time working with Isabel May on the “Yellowstone” prequel series as their two characters fell in love.

Tragically, Nelsen’s character Ennis died during the previous episode as he protected Elsa Dutton (May) from bandits. “1883” fans had just gotten all warm and fuzzy from the two’s romance when suddenly Ennis was ripped away from Elsa.

Nelsen and May acted the scene beautifully. But even off-set, it sounds like the two get along extremely well. Nelsen sat down with Decider earlier this week and opened up about the relationship they built while filming. And he discussed May’s promising start to her career.

“At just 21, she’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever talked to in my entire life,” Nelsen began. “She’s such a special individual and a real intellect. It seems like she’s read every single book on the planet 10 times, so she taught me a lot.”

The “1883” star continued, “Though, the one thing we really bonded over was music. We’d find certain songs that would kind of go with certain scenes to get us emotionally ready. We’re both really attentive to lyrics so that also helped us on our journey together. I’m so privileged to have worked with her. And God is she talented. I’m so excited to see her career take off from here.”

We are too. It’s interesting that the two bonded over music when we know that May is an accomplished singer and musician. During Episode 4, when the pioneers are crossing the Brazos River, Elsa sits down at an abandoned piano and plays Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. She also sings to the cattle at one point during the episode.

Will We See Eric Nelsen for the Rest of ‘1883?’

Now that Ennis has died in “1883,” will we see any more of Eric Nelsen on our screens? The short answer is yes. Nelsen himself confirmed it when talking to Newsweek earlier this year.

From the sound of it, we’ll be seeing Ennis mostly in Elsa’s flashbacks and dreams of what their future could’ve been,

“You definitely aren’t forgetting, you know, it’s not like he dies and we just forget about him,” Nelsen told the outlet. “She [Elsa] recalls his memory a good deal and it’s brought up throughout the rest of the season. There is a little hope. This is the end of Ennis’ journey.”

The “1883” star continued, ” However, there are moments of Elsa imagining what life was like together. It is written in a couple of places, or maybe it’s just one, where she has a dream about him and it’s a whole moment. But I haven’t seen past [Episode] 5 so I don’t know how they’ll edit it all together.”

We’re still waiting for the next episode as well, which drops this Sunday, Jan. 30, on Paramount Plus.