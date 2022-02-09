‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Poses With Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Now that his time on 1883 is done with, Eric Nelsen seems to be making the media and fan rounds with Taylor Sheridan and company.

At the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Nelsen joined Sheridan and Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser for a signing and meet and greet event. There was a large crowd in line waiting to see the three stars. What Sheridan has built in the last few years is nothing short of amazing. And, it seems that he is just getting started.

These stock shows and rodeos are great events. Just a lot of fun stuff to see and do, and probably a ton of great food to eat as well. Nelsen just can’t help but have that same almost boyish-looking smile his character, Ennis has on 1883. This Instagram post is full of awesome photos. Is this a bit of a hint that Nelsen might have another role in the Sheridan-verse? Perhaps.

“Autograph signing at [Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo],” Nelsen captioned his post. “Alongside boss man Taylor Sheridan and [Cole Hauser] was a success! We loved meeting every single one of you that came out each day. Without the fans, we’d have nothing. So, thank you! With all our love, Ennis, Rip and Big T.”

When Nelsen joined the cast of 1883 who would have thought that he would be one of the most memorable and beloved characters? Throughout the first half of the season, the character was building a story. He had made relationships and seemed to be just developing… then the worst happened.

While Elsa Dutton doesn’t have a lover anymore, the loss of Ennis is going to leave a mark on the show for the rest of the season at least. It was such a great scene, so powerful and memorable. It’s one of 1883‘s best.

‘1883’ Star Ran to Taylor Sheridan About Character’s Demise

Most of the time, when actors join a cast like this, it means that they know most of the story, but might not know all of it. Other times, they get filled in almost immediately. When it came to Ennis, Eric Nelsen had no idea that his character would be killed off. And he definitely didn’t know when.

When Nelsen did find out what would become of his character, he ran straight to the “boss man” himself.

“Once I read all the scripts, I ran to Taylor and I was like, ‘Why? Why?’ This is who we were rooting for [at] the time. We’re rooting for this couple and we finally get them there and then it all falls apart. And he’s like, ‘you’ll see. Keep reading. It has to happen this way.'” Eventually, Nelsen understood why it had to be the way it was.

So, no Ennis, but there are still a lot of stories to tell. A lot of great characters have a lot to learn and a lot to experience. How will it all play out for the rest of the 1883 season?