‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Said Seeing Cast Chair Beside His Idols ‘Takes Your Breath Away

“1883” star Eric Nelsen knew he’d be working alongside some big-name Hollywood legends. But it didn’t really sink in for him until he saw his cast chair next to theirs on set.

Earlier this week, Nelsen shared some behind-the-scenes photos he took on the “1883” set. They filmed later in 2022, from the summer into the fall, in Texas. Nelsen showed the photos to Town & Country, explaining the significance of each one.

In one photo, we see Nelsen’s cast chair sitting right in between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s (which begs the question – why weren’t the husband and wife’s chairs just placed next to each other?). But the moment is clearly surreal for Nelsen, who finally got to sit among his “idols.”

“To see your name on a cast chair, on a show of this magnitude, is a pinch-me moment,” the “1883” star shared. “And then when you get to see it sitting next to some of your biggest icons and idols in music and television and movie history, it takes your breath away. At least it does for me.”

The same would happen to anyone who meets their industry icon. But anyone would also immediately feel more starstruck upon meeting Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott.

“It was just a constant reminder of all the hard work I’ve been putting into this career and industry paying off in such a beautiful way,” Nelsen continued. “And so, I captured it, to remind myself that I did it. I’m sharing a stage with some of the people I’ve idolized my whole life and don’t forget this feeling.”

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Says He Was ‘Nervous’ to Ask Tom Hanks for Photo

While the regular cast of “1883” is already pretty spectacular, several Hollywood legends will also appear in cameos and guest appearances throughout the season. We already met Tom Hanks, who portrayed a Union general or officer, in Episode 2. Taylor Sheridan already promised man more familiar faces to come.

But “1883” star Eric Nelsen couldn’t believe he’d be seeing Tom Hanks around the set. So when the time came, he wasn’t sure if he could go through with asking for a photo with the film legend.

“I was so nervous to even ask [Tom Hanks] for a photo because I’m such a mega-fan,” Nelsen shared with Town & Country. Luckily, he had co-star Tim McGraw with him to lend him some advice and courage.

“But, Tim McGraw and I, we’ve become close friends, and he’s had my back throughout all this,” Nelsen continued. “So I went to Tim and I’m like, ‘Hey man, we’re friends, you can tell me the truth. Is he approachable? I want to talk to him before filming starts. I’m just so excited.’ He goes, ‘Oh, he’s the nicest guy ever, of course.'”

The “1883” star finally approached Hanks about the photo, which he shared with the outlet. “I think Tim actually took that photo of us,” Nelsen revealed. “It’s one I’m going to treasure for a long time just because, as I said, I truly don’t think I’ve seen a single movie of his I haven’t loved, which is rare to say about actors. But I truly believe that’s the case for Tom.”