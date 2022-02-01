‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Explains How the Characters Are ‘Fighting for Their Lives’

Faith Hill has remained a household name within country music. She found the road to fame just as her equally famous husband and fellow country star, Tim McGraw, did. However, it took a lot of marketing and self-promotion in order to get there. That said, her character, Margaret Dutton, fights for many other things in Taylor Sheridan’s new series, “1883.”

“1883” fans watch as Margaret battles for peace within her character’s marriage to James Dutton as they navigate treacherous land. Additionally, she fights to raise her daughter Elsa “right” as the younger woman experiences immense heartbreak. And that’s not to mention the dangers that populate the path of the Oregon Trail. As we’ve seen in the first six episodes of “1883,” these range from starvation to wild predators and ruthless bandits.

On Tuesday, Faith Hill shared with CBS Mornings that the Duttons are constantly “fighting for their lives” as they navigate the American West.

.@FaithHill says taking on the role of Margaret Dutton in @1883Official is “physically, the hardest thing” she’s ever done.



She opens up about what drew her to the role, learning how to drive a wagon and starring alongside her husband, Tim McGraw, for the first time. pic.twitter.com/ZdD0s92HmW — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 1, 2022

Most prominently, Faith Hill touched on the significance of the characters as they fight for their lives as a family. During the interview, she explored how the move would have affected the Duttons in “1883” compared to now.

“The thing that is a reminder,” Hill began, “is when you have a family, you have a dream, and you take them someplace…you’ve never been,” it can be both exhilarating and terrifying.

In “1883,” “You can’t just dial it up on the computer and say, ‘oh, we want to go there.'”

It truly highlights the concept of the unknown, a fear Sam Elliott’s character, Shea Brennan, is all too familiar with.

‘1883’ Star Believes Thomas is the ‘Soul’ of the Show

While the Duttons do their best to survive the American West, “1883’s” LaMonica Garrett believes his character, Thomas, is the “soul” of the show.

From the get-go, “1883” fans watched as Thomas sought out the light among all of Shea Brennan’s darkness. His character’s soft-spoken and gentle demeanor contrasts sharply with the captain’s gruff and stern exterior, and yet, the two characters remain together, supportive of each other, their partnership initiated during the midst of the Civil War.

However, Thomas’s positive outlook on life is even more notable as Garrett states this particular character endured the most hardship in the era of 1883.

While the character has surely suffered loss as Brennan and now Elsa have. However, he’s also had to endure the horrors of slavery during this era. A previous episode saw his character speak to the fear instilled by the hand that wields a whip.

“[Thomas has] seen the worst of mankind,” Garrett shared, “and he still has this hope.” It’s this that truly makes Thomas the soul of “1883.”