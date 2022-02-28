‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Reveals How Elsa’s Death Could Be Margaret’s Fault

It wasn’t until after filming “1883’s” finale that a wild thought occurred to actress Faith Hill. Could she be the reason Elsa died? The teen was struck through her liver with an arrow while escaping the wrath of the Lakota people. And if you recall the harrowing scene, Elsa was wearing a white dress when the incident happened.

Speaking in an interview with TV Line, Faith Hill recalls feeling completely shaken while watching the finale. She says she turned to her husband Tim McGraw with a frightening revelation: Margaret Dutton made Elsa change into a dress as they neared a town so she would look more presentable. This seemingly innocent request could be the reason that arrow ever made it through Elsa in the first place.

“It didn’t even occur to me when I read the script. I read it a million times. It didn’t occur to me even after we filmed it,” Hill said. “It only occurred to me after I saw it: My God, it’s my fault she was shot and killed, because had she had her vest on that was meant to protect her, given to her by Sam, maybe she could have survived.”

According to the news outlet, Hill got emotional when speaking about Elsa’s death. And she’s right – could Elsa have survived with her protective vest on? Or further, would the native tribe be more inclined to have not gone after the girl had she looked more like them? Unfortunately, the series played out as writer Taylor Sheridan wanted it to go.

Elsa’s death provides a pivotal plot point for the Montana-based Yellowstone ranch and future generations of Duttons. However, knowing this still didn’t make Hill any less emotional about her part in Elsa’s demise.

“I mean, we became those characters, and it never once occurred to me, ever, until I saw it,” she said, laughing. “I turned to Tim, and I said, ‘My God, it’s my fault! It’s Margaret’s fault she’s shot!’”

Taylor Sheridan’s Process of Filming “1883”

Though the ending of “1883” may have disappointed some, it was the poetic ending needed to tell a gritty, authentic story. And for Taylor Sheridan, it was perfect.

And speaking of Taylor Sheridan, he is a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to his projects. He recently discussed working on “1883,” and how his teams worked around the clock so he could film it just as he wanted to. The writer even said he finished the show’s finale just three days before it aired.

“Whatever way you want to look at it, they let me do it. It involved running multiple editorial teams, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There were no weekends on this job, for anybody. I finished the edit, and was still tweaking the season finale of ‘1883’ that you just watched, and finished Thursday. So, we came in under the wire.”

He continued:

“Any filmmaker can tell you about some film critic going over their work, hitting them over the head because they said you should have done a scene like this, that or the other, and the filmmakers sit there with their heads in their hands, thinking, I wanted to do that. But they wouldn’t let me, or we couldn’t afford it.”

Sheridan didn’t have this issue with “1883” as he said Paramount let him do whatever he wanted to make the show perfect. And we think he hit the nail on the head with this part of the Duttons’ story.