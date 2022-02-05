‘1883’: Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott Are ‘All Delightful,’ According to One Costar

Amanda Jaros, who plays Alina on “1883,” recently spoke about her role on the show, how she handled being on location, and getting along with her costars.

In conversation with the New York Post, Jaros mentioned working with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. “They’re all delightful,” she remarked. “I had the privilege of working with Tim and Faith from the beginning of cowboy camp. They were always so kind.”

Jaros had nothing but praise for her costars, and went on to say that McGraw and Hill joining the cast “is what allowed [‘1883’] to happen.” She then spoke about what it was like working with one legendary cowboy. “Sam Elliott was a dream to work with, so sweet and humble,” she said. “It was taxing for all our bodies, emotional states, energies — it was a real team effort.”

For “1883” to succeed, the entire cast had to come together and persevere the tough working conditions. Being on location in West Texas and Montana, the dust and dirt and primitive conditions, it had to be difficult. But, they did it, and I bet they’re stronger as people and as actors for doing it. Nothing toughens you up like being put behind the reins of a covered wagon and being told, “drive this.”

Amanda Jaros Says Stunt Double Got ‘Hypothermia’ On ‘1883’ Set

On the topic of the weather conditions on location, Jaros shared a story about one of the stunt doubles on “1883.” She definitely wasn’t lying when she said it was a team effort.

“We shot in Texas and Montana in just crazy conditions,” she began. “Winds so strong that some of the cast and crew tents went flying. Freezing cold temperatures, sweltering heat. One stunt double got hypothermia in the cold waters we were immersed in episode four.”

Episode 4 marks the moment where the wagon train finally tries to cross the river. Some people died, it was so dangerous. Apparently, that danger translated over from fiction to real life. While no one actually died, it was apparently still risky, even for a stunt double who’s used to rough conditions and pushing their body to the limit.

“There’s something to be said for putting yourself through difficulty and surviving,” said Jaros. Indeed, the risk is worth the reward in this case, just like it was in 1883. And Jaros even volunteered to do her own stunts.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into,” she laughed. “On my hardest day, I had to do a lot of takes of an exhausting climb up a mile high hill. Eventually, my body just gave out. I had to tell production, ‘If we’re doing more takes of me running up that hill for a mile, I’m going to need a vehicle to transport me.’”