‘1883’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over This Scene From Episode 6

There are so many scenes of “1883” that leave viewers haunted, heartbroken or fired up. This is just the nature of Taylor Sheridan’s tale of cowboys. But in the most recent episode, there’s a moment so tender, fans cannot get it out of their minds. And we don’t blame them.

When Elsa Dutton sits with Capt. Shea Brennan in a grassy field, magic happens. Not only are the two characters poignantly played by Isabel May and Sam Elliott, they create this very real connection – it’s impossible not to feel their suffering.

In a post on Instagram, the ‘1883’ Official account replayed the moment.

Tons of fans responded with praise for the two actors and their stories. One person writes, “The best. Sam was outstanding in this scene, brought me to tears.” Another person shared, “This must win all the awards. Absolutely the best on TV right now. I hear it echo on my mind..”

The moment was definitely putting people in an emotional state. Another person says, “This was award winning acting right here! I was bawling during this scene and still get the chills every time I think about it!”

The “1883” Moment Explained

If you watched the scene above but haven’t caught up with what’s happening, we’ll bring you up to speed.

Elsa Dutton is in mourning after her love Ennis is unexpectedly shot. The two had just begun a delicate relationship that was so sweet to watch unfold. So when the optimistic young Dutton girl learns of the tragedy, something shifts inside her. She no longer saw the world through rose-colored glasses.

During the opening of “1883’s” sixth episode, Elsa walks away from her family’s covered wagon and falls in a field next to a grave. She’s hopelessly crying as Shea spots her. He quietly comes to Elsa’s side and tells her “I’ve been sitting right where you’re sitting.”

The old cowboy lost his entire family in the first episode of “1883.” He longs for his wife but chooses to live and keep going, rather than let himself succumb to grief. Elsa asks him why he keeps going if the only thing he loved is gone. This is where the moment turns into something profound.

Shea tells Elsa that when you love someone, you trade a little part of your soul with them. So when that person dies, a small part of you dies as well – and that’s why it hurts so bad. However, Shea also explains that you still carry a little part of that person within yourself. And they can see through your eyes. Which is why Shea says he’s bringing his wife west to the ocean. So she can see it through his eyes. At this point, Capt. Shea tells Elsa she’s still carrying a little piece of Ennis in her.

This is enough for Elsa to find the courage to go back to work. And she does.