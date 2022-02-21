‘1883’ Fans Have a Surprising Pick for Favorite Character From Episode 9

“1883” just released its penultimate episode of season 1. Now, we are further relieved that Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Isabel May will return for brand new episodes of the “Yellowstone” prequel. Currently, though, we’re left pondering Elsa’s fate. Meanwhile, some fans have found another favorite character.

‘1883’ Picks Up Where It Began

The very first episode of “1883” featured a flash-forward scene. It’s then that we first found Elsa, lying on the ground, flames billowing from the wagon nearby, dirt and soot streaking her face. Episode nine finally provided the context for the opening scene. However, as seems to be the pattern for “1883,” Outsiders are left in the dark as to what comes next.

Regardless, Elsa’s faceoff with the bow-wielding Indian is what left her in a critical state. Interestingly though, it’s her interaction with the Lakota leader, played by Tokala Black Elk, that has snagged “1883” fans’ hearts.

After sustaining an arrow to the gut, Elsa comes face to face with the Native tribe’s leader. In a desperate attempt to halt the ongoing massacre, Elsa yells out the little Comanche that she knows.

“Why do you know those words?” the tribal leader asks, yellow-painted face displaying his obvious shock. Ironically, the shock the actor informed his character with is the same reaction “1883” fans had after hearing his voice.

Character Gives James Earl Jones Competition

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “Dang, this guy could give James Earl Jones and announcer Alan Roach a run for their vocal money.”

Numerous other users shared similar thoughts, the post followed with comments including, “Holy crap his voice is no joke.”

In another Reddit thread, one fan said of Black Elk’s character, “Say what you want but I am oddly smitten and have every reason to be.”

The post boasted comments like, “That voice tho,” that thought continued with, “Is one of many reasons why this character is so perfect.”

However, for fans including myself, many appreciated his abrupt laughter after learning the name Sam gave Elsa. Ultimately, it’s her strange demeanor and fighting spirit, in addition to the native’s bemusement, that keeps Elsa alive.

Overall, the “1883” character’s demeanor clearly made an impression on fans. Further, just like Reddit user BSDshoes shared, “I wonder if we’ll see him again.”

Many fans believe we might, as “Yellowstone” fans recognized the actor from his previous role on “Yellowstone.”

Hopefully then, as Taylor Sheridan works on the next season, he finds a way to continue incorporating the character.

Fortunately, we can at least take comfort in knowing that “1883” will return for one more episode before an all-new season. And given Elsa’s condition and realization at the end of episode nine, we’ll more than likely see Lightning with the Yellow Hair return when Taylor Sheridan completes the next round of “!883” episodes.