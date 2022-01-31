‘1883’ Star Gratiela Brancusi Says It Took 30 Minutes To Comb the Dust Out of Her Hair

We are just getting to know the immigrant widow Noemi of “1883.” She is newly sprung into a world she doesn’t understand and is doing her best to provide for her two boys with the aid of Thomas and Capt. Shea Brennan. And if you’ve seen her on screen, she commands the scene and shows her stoic reserve. But there’s another thing about the actress that stands out immediately – and that’s her long, very curly hair. Actress Gratiela Brancusi said combing out her long locks took nearly 30 minutes because of all the dust in the air.

“1883” is mostly set outdoors. With vast fields, wild rivers, and plenty of dust and dirt to go around, it’s only natural the actors got a bit muddied up themselves. And speaking in an interview with TV Line, the actress confirmed this was one of the more annoying parts of filming.

” You’d be surprised. I would wash my hair every night, and I had knots in my hair because of all the dust. It took me 30 minutes just to comb it. The hair department was just wonderful. Hair and makeup were just absolutely wonderful, so that helped a lot,” she says.

“1883’s” Noemi and Thomas’ Developing Relationship

As for her “1883” character, we found out in the most recent episode that Noemi finds an adoration for Thomas. He’s taken on the role of looking out for her. He is also lending her some of his survival skills so she can be more self-sufficient in this new world. And in doing so, it’s apparent he is developing feelings for the woman. He even buys her an expensive French handheld mirror, quipping that if he looked like her, he’d want to see himself every day.

And in speaking about her future with Thomas, the “1883” actress says it’s Noemi’s step to freedom.

“She’s very wise, and that has to do with trauma; a lot of times wisdom comes at the cost of trauma. And the idea of freedom, too… To her, freedom means the choice to be able to make choices, and then, whatever happens after that, happens, but just to be able to make choices — which is something I don’t think she was able to do [at] home.”

She further adds:

“This [relationship] is her step to freedom, to full freedom. She’s making a choice. It’s so bold, and I was so worried about it. Just because in the culture, widows remained widows for the rest of their lives. It’s considered a shame for a woman in the culture [to] do what she’s doing.”

As for her future, we will have to wait and see where her journey takes her – as well as where her love story with Thomas leads.