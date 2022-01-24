‘1883’: Here’s Why Episode 6 Didn’t Air Last Night

“1883” fans were disappointed yesterday when a new episode of the hit Taylor Sheridan show didn’t drop on Paramount Plus. There was no new “1883” episode last week, either, so fans will have to suffer through a two-week hiatus before they find out what happens next.

When we left off with our beloved Duttons, Elsa (Isabel May) had just suffered a devastating loss. She and her beau, Ennis (Eric Nelsen), had talked about solidifying a future together. But robbers shot Ennis dead when he tried to keep Elsa safe.

The number of immigrants is also dwindling, and Sam Elliott’s character Shea Brennan feels each death keenly. At this point, it’s hard to see how all of them will make it to Oregon in one piece.

But fans will have to wait until Sunday, Jan. 30 for “1883” Episode 6. We don’t know what the episode synopsis is at this point in time. But, per Decider, we do know the release schedule for the remaining five episodes. Check it out below.

Episode 6: Sunday, January 30

Sunday, January 30 Episode 7: Sunday, February 6

Sunday, February 6 Episode 8: Sunday, February 13

Sunday, February 13 Episode 9: Sunday, February 20

Sunday, February 20 Episode 10: Sunday, February 27

So, by the end of February, the hit “Yellowstone” prequel series will wrap up its first season. And, luckily for fans, there shouldn’t be any more hiatuses or delays anytime soon.

‘1883’ Episode 6 and Thereafter Likely Delayed These Last Two Weeks to Finish Filming

Several “1883” fans didn’t understand why a streaming service would hold episodes or cause hiatuses like a broadcast network show would.

But it sounds like the main reason that “1883” took a short break these past two weeks was to finish filming for good. LaMonica Garrett, who plays Thomas on the show, hinted at it in a recent Instagram post. Earlier this week, the star posed for Esquire in a photoshoot, which required him to get a small makeover.

Garrett posted some before and after pics from filming “1883” to actually doing the photoshoot. We even saw a transformation video of Garrett in the barber’s chair.

“Just wrapped up filming on @1883official,” Garrett writes in his caption. “Been growing out the hair since last July for the Oregon Trail. Had to turn the page this morning, thanks @woodyrichards24 for the cut.

Be on the lookout for the spread in #esquire next month.”

There you have it, folks. The “1883” star confirmed that they literally just finished filming the final few episodes of the show, which will release at the end of February. So, the hiatus was unfortunately necessary. Unlike in previous years, film crews can’t film quite as much in a short period of time due to COVID restrictions. This likely pushed back the filming schedule for weeks and weeks.