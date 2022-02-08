‘1883’: Is That Taylor Sheridan at the End of Episode 7?

In case you missed it (and I did the first time), “1883” creator Taylor Sheridan makes a cameo at the end of the latest episode. Now there was a lot happening in the recent episode, so if you didn’t catch it, you’re not alone. But in the fashion of Stan Lee in all his Marvel classics or M. Night Shyamalan in his thrillers, the Western writer/creator appears towards the later part of the episode.

This isn’t the first time we see Sheridan onscreen. And we’re thinking that it may become a pattern. We’ve already come to know and love him as a bulldog cowboy rider/trainer as Travis Wheatley in “Yellowstone.” He’s been a regular on the series since the show’s inception.

And now Sheridan is making his way back to the 19th century and giving us another side of him. One of the reasons you may not have easily recognized him is because he definitely doesn’t look like Taylor Sheridan (although that’s kind of the point). He’s dressed up as Charlie, a friend to Capt. Shea Brennan, with a thick, black beard to boot.

Further, Sheridan explodes onto the scene – saving the day when a group of seedy cattle robbers attempts to steal from Thomas (Lamonica Garrett), Shea (Sam Elliott) and James Dutton (Tim McGraw). We don’t know too much about his character or if he’ll appear in other episodes, but the cameo sure was a well-kept secret!

“1883” Latest Episode Includes Major Storm

In other drama during episode seven of “1883,” Elsa (Isabel May) gets her spark back. Aptly titled “Lightning Yellow Hair,” Elsa meets Sam (Martin Sensmeier, who also appeared in “Yellowstone”) and challenges him to a race with her horse Lightning. His name is Lightning because “that’s how fast he goes,” Elsa tells him. Sam is a Comanche warrior who keeps the bandits at bay.

The event makes a good time for everyone as the two line up their horses and get ready to ride. As they barrel down the dusty path, Elsa lets go of her reigns, enabling Lightning to pick up even more speed. She easily wins – and after doing so cuts a lock of her golden hair and gives it to Sam.

The peace and quiet doesn’t last long, however, due to an impending storm. As the sky goes black, we’re witnesses to a dark funnel that begins to grow. Without warning a tornado rips through the valley as the wagon party scatters and hunkers down.

The moment is juxtaposed with Elsa and Sam. There’s nothing but destruction and darkness all around. Yet Elsa jumps on the moment – interlocking with Sam and passionately kissing him. Perhaps this is a metaphor: in all the dark days, cling to light.

Following the storm, it’s quickly learned that the wagons don’t make it – but nobody died. The pioneers continue on and keep moving. There’s nothing else they can do. And there’s still a LONG way to go before arriving in Oregon.