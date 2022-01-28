‘1883’ Star Isabel May Addresses Possibility That Elsa Dutton Could Be Pregnant

Outsiders, we have a potential doozy of a situation on our hands when it comes to 1883. Is it possible that Elsa could be pregnant with Ennis’ baby?

Up until this point, 1883 has been everything we hoped it would be and then some. The new prequel to Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone, 1883 is filled with that same level of action and drama. It’s the absolute definition of must-watch TV.

By the sounds of it, things could be getting even more intense on the show. If you aren’t all caught up just yet with 1883, you may want to go check out another one of our stories here on Outsider, as the rest of this one is going to contain some major spoilers.

The actress who plays Elsa Dutton on the show, Isabel May, recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight. There she talked about what it was like to see her love interest in the show, Ennis (portrayed by actor Eric Nelsen), get killed. He was shot to death by a bandit the day after he and Elsa shared an intimate night with one another.

However, with Ennis now out of the picture, Elsa Dutton will have to carry on and forge a path of her own. That in itself, in addition to the night Elsa and Ennis shared prior to his death, has rumors spreading online that Elsa could be pregnant with his baby.

“Yeah, that would be a bit of a doozy, wouldn’t it?” she told the outlet.

Is It Possible That Elsa Dutton is Pregnant on ‘1883’?

Is it possible that Elsa Dutton is pregnant? As we sit right now with everything we know, the short answer seems to be yes, it definitely is possible. But is it likely? That’s another story, and Isabel May said that she isn’t at liberty to discuss what is planned for her character in the future.

“I don’t know, I can’t say,” she said. “Maybe, maybe not. Who knows? You’ll find out this Sunday, I suppose. That question may or may not be answered. This is me trying to be trickster, to be coy!”

Yellowstone and 1883 are all about action and drama, right? Well, what could be more dramatic than Elsa Dutton finding out that’s pregnant right after watching her significant other die?

“That would make it a little more challenging wouldn’t it? Obviously, I can’t say anything about whether or not that happens but it would certainly make the journey a tad more treacherous and I would not want to have a baby on the way if I were trying to work with everything else happening so we’ll see.”

Again, we don’t know for sure whether Elsa is pregnant or not. But May acknowledged that it would certainly make for a cool storyline.

“It would be precious in the sense that she lost someone, but she also gains someone. That would be symbolic, I agree with you.”