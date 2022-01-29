‘1883’ Star Isabel May Calls Eric Nelsen ‘One of the Loveliest Human Beings on Earth’

“1883” actress Isabel May is singing praises for her co-star and onscreen love Eric Nelsen. Though his time was short-lived, the two had some pretty intense chemistry. And May says he is a wonderful actor to work with.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, May opens up about working with Ennis the cowboy, their love, and her respect for Nelsen as an actor. The “1883” actress had some pretty intense moments with Nelsen. And the two pulled it off like complete professionals.

During their final moments, May and Nelsen have to say goodbye to each other as the cowboy is shot during an attempted robbery from bandits in Texas. And May says the scene was incredibly heartbreaking, even in real life.

“It was a very emotional scene. It’s really heartbreaking and I love Eric [Nelsen] so much, who plays Ennis,” May recalled. “He’s one of the loveliest human beings on Earth. Man, is that guy great. So to see him dead on the ground, it just wanted to make me sob because that is a terrible sight to see.”

And while fans hoped that the two lovers would develop an even deeper relationship in the coming episodes of season one, creator Taylor Sheridan said that Ennis’ death was necessary for Elsa Dutton’s character growth. But everyone was still broken up over it.

As we wait for the sixth episode (which is upcoming this Sunday), fans can only speculate what will happen to Elsa as she attempts to move on from her lover’s death.

“1883” Actor Eric Nelsen Describes Working With Isabel May

Further, Nelsen describes working with May as a fantastic learning experience. He called her “one of the smartest” people he’s ever known. And we agree, May is an absolute sensation in “1883.”

“At just 21, she’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever talked to in my entire life,” Nelsen began. “She’s such a special individual and a real intellect. It seems like she’s read every single book on the planet 10 times, so she taught me a lot.”

He also goes on to add that:

“Though, the one thing we really bonded over was music. We’d find certain songs that would kind of go with certain scenes to get us emotionally ready. We’re both really attentive to lyrics so that also helped us on our journey together. I’m so privileged to have worked with her. And God is she talented. I’m so excited to see her career take off from here.”

Though we were all rooting for the two characters, it seems that Sheridan has other plans in mind for Elsa Dutton. Whatever happens, we hope the event of Ennis’ death makes her stronger and more determined as she heads west with her family.

Tune in Sunday on Paramount+ for more!