‘1883’: Isabel May on ‘How Thoughtful’ Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott and More Are on Set

“1883” star Isabel May is already making quite an impact on critics and audiences alike as young Elsa Dutton on the hit western show.

But she has had a chance to learn alongside some of the best in the business. While May’s career has just taken off, she’s working alongside film and TV legends such as Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett. That’s quite the cast, and it doesn’t even include key guest stars like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

May recently sat down with Fox 5 Washington DC to talk about her “1883” experience. Filming wrapped just a few weeks ago, giving May and the other cast members a bit of a breather. During the interview, May opened up about what it was she picked up from these high-calibers actors and stars.

“[I learned] just what it’s like to be a good person and carry yourself with such grace,” the “1883” star explained. “And how thoughtful they all are. I was really blown away by people of that caliber interacting with crew in the manner that they did. It was really a lovely thing to observe.”

May added, “And they’re obviously just the most talented individuals you could possibly come across in this industry. So that was really a remarkable experience.”

May shouldn’t sell herself short, though. In the eyes of her fellow cast members, she’s also made quite an impression on them. And hopefully, on audiences as well.

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Calls Isabel May ‘One of the Smartest People’ He’s Ever Known

Isabel May and Eric Nelsen spent quite a bit of time together on the “1883” set. For the first five episodes, their two-character developed a sweet, innocent romance. Elsa Dutton wooed cowboy Ennis fairly early on, leading to them consummating their love and deciding to spend the rest of their lives together.

But at the end of Episode 5, Ennis died protecting Elsa. May gave a moving performance, weeping over Nelsen’s still body. But it sounds like their connection runs just as deep off set as it does while the camera’s rolling. Nelsen opened up to Decider about the relationship between the two as well as May’s promising career.

“At just 21, she’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever talked to in my entire life,” Nelsen said. “She’s such a special individual and a real intellect. It seems like she’s read every single book on the planet 10 times, so she taught me a lot.”

The “1883” star continued, “Though, the one thing we really bonded over was music. We’d find certain songs that would kind of go with certain scenes to get us emotionally ready. We’re both really attentive to lyrics so that also helped us on our journey together. I’m so privileged to have worked with her. And God is she talented. I’m so excited to see her career take off from here.”