‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo ‘Goofin Around’ With Tim McGraw

1883 actor LaMonica Garrett showed the fun side of filming with Tim McGraw in a new photo of them on set.

“When you think you being discreet trying to ear hustle someones conversation, but in reality….” the actor captioned the picture on Instagram. In the photo, the two squatted side by side in costume, squinting like they’re listening in on something they aren’t meant to hear. Garrett also called “goofin’ around on set” with McGraw “great times.”

Fans enjoyed seeing the photo. Many of the responses were emojis, and some praised the recent episode. One commenter wrote: “Oh man, looks like you guys have a ton of fun on that set!!”

Garrett and McGraw have starred on the first season of the Yellowstone prequel since December. McGraw plays James Dutton, great-grandfather of John Dutton, while Garrett plays a Pinkerton agent and veteran sergeant from a “Buffalo Soldier” regiment. Both audiences and critics received 1883 well.

1883 Star Talks Complexity of Characters

Garrett recently opened up about the complex characters of 1883 and the setting influenced their roles.

“You’re gonna see more of it, and in this series, the thing that jumped out at me was the men start out gruff and edgy and a little harder and the women start out softer, coming from their traditions,” Garrett explained. However, the actor suggested that these dynamics will shift as the first season unfolds.

“They’re just how women back in that time are supposed to be,” said Garrett. “Margaret’s [Faith Hill] niece told her, a woman doesn’t drink coffee. It’s just taboo. And over the course of time, the women become stronger and harder and gruff, grabbing shotguns. Margaret went from sipping coffee to shooting bandits off their horses. And Elsa went from playing around in the water and backstroking in the river to grabbing a pistol and shooting point blank the person that killed her boyfriend.”

“There’s a switch in the dynamics of the men and women on the show,” said Garrett, “but it’s interesting and it’s something that we haven’t seen in the genre.”

According to Garrett, that’s the nature of the world these characters are in. The women have to adapt and toughen up to survive. The men have to let themselves open up and heal from the horrors they’ve seen.

“Yeah [Thomas] goes to sleep to escape the nightmares of the reality of day-to-day life in this world,” said Garrett. “He knows more than anyone how harsh this world to be. He’s seen his brothers die in civil war, grew up as a slave. But he chooses to look for a brighter day instead of letting the environment or the moments dictate his energy. He refuses to let these tough times in this harsh environment affect him in ways that it has affected others.”