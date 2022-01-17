‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett’s Best Quotes as Thomas So Far

‘1883’s Thomas has become the series’ breakout character thanks to highly-quotable dialogue and a stellar performance by LaMonica Garrett.

“Know what I mean?”

Through the writing of series creator Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is breaking the mold for black characters in Westerns. But it’s LaMonica Garrett’s stunning talent that imbues this storied man, Thomas, with some of the show’s absolute best quotes. Below, we’ve gathered the best of the best of Thomas’ dialogue. But be warned of major spoilers ahead.

Thomas’ Best Quotes from ‘1883’

As Garrett said himself in a recent interview, Thomas provides much of 1883‘s heart and humanity. His dialogue is a direct reflection of this:

“Hard time’s the only times out here, Cap’n. Laughin’ is how you get through ’em.”

“When there’s two leaders, there ain’t no leader. Know what I mean?”

“When you get to Portland, some handsome farmer’s going spot you in time and take one look at them big eyes of yours and chase you down the street with flowers and candy. You watch! Don’t want to be marrying out of fear. You’ll get by out here just fine. We’ll get you by. Then, let a man earn your love. Instead of you tradin’ for it.”

“I figure maybe, that one of they kids has a kid. And that kid does somethin’. Somethin’ that… The world’s better because their kid’s in it. Know what I mean?”

Shea: The most terrifying thing on this planet is the unknown. Thomas: That’s cause you ain’t never been whipped, Cap’n. Let someone put a whip to your back. Then tell me the unknown is what scares you. These folks ain’t never goin’ home. 1883

“Cool heads cross rivers. Hot heads drown.”

Episodes 4 & 5 Showcase LaMonica Garrett’s Wild Talent

But alongside Thomas’ enormous heart is a physique to match. Garrett imbues his Pinkerton agent and Civil War veteran with the presence of a grizzly bear. And when he angers, everyone listens:

“When I speak, and you don’t do what I say, you get hurt. That’s the pattern here. And it don’t stop ’til you do what I say or you run out of face.”

“You need to have a word with that farmer. A word that sticks. Let me do it, I’ll make sure it sticks.” – Thomas to Shea on James Dutton

As the series progresses, we get to know Thomas on a much deeper level, too. He’s been through hell and back, then back again. But despite this world-weariness, it never breaks his spirit.

“Marrying a black man ain’t gonna solve your problems, ma’am. It’s gonna create a whole bunch of new ones.”

“There’s degrees of freedom. Government says you can’t swim. Can’t protect yourself. Damn right the government can tell you who to love and how to love ’em. They shouldn’t, but they can.”

“Way I grew up, things I’ve seen? Shit. Wasn’t scared of no nightmares. Went to sleep to escape ’em.”

That’s it for Thomas so far! Stick with your fellow Outsiders as 1883 continues only on Paramount Plus every Sunday, and we’ll add the best quotes from LaMonica Garrett‘s breakout character here.