‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett ‘Forgot’ Something Important Before Filming Episode 5 Scenes

Can you imagine filming a TV show out in the wild, wild west without your allergy medications? 1883 star LaMonica Garrett knows what it’s like.

Seasonal allergies affect so many of us in the United States. Star actors in the film and television industry are not exempt from that, just ask LaMonica Garrett. The man who plays Thomas in 1883, the prequel spin-off to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, said his allergies started acting up while shooting scenes from the show’s most recent episode.

“Forgot to take my allergy meds when we filmed a couple of scenes from today’s episode,” Garrett tweeted. “Watched it this morning, those same allergies got me again. SMH Proud to be a part of this talented @1883Official cast. #1883TV”

If you didn’t know, the show is filmed out West in several locations throughout Texas. In addition, much of the first season was shot in Park County, Montana. That’s awfully close to the Yellowstone National Park.

As for fans of 1883, they have been loving every second of the show so far. Whether LaMonica Garrett has been dealing with allergies or not, he has still put together some remarkable performances during the first part of the season.

“You guys have rocked it so hard this first half of the season,” one fan replied. “Every millisecond of the show has proved the worth of your efforts. Blown away. #1883Thomas #1883Shea”

“I don’t watch too much TV,” a second fan commented. “But I can’t remember the last time when I thought the cast was just perfect. It’s awesome.”

“LaMonica, you deserve an Emmy Award for #1883TV,” a third fan gushed. “I really hope that the @TelevisionAcad is watching your work.”

‘1883’ Star Is ‘Right Back in the Saddle’

That’s right, folks — LaMonica Garrett and the rest of the 1883 cast and crew are back in Texas to continue filming. In addition to Garrett, that includes stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott.

Garrett, of course, is no stranger to the rigorous schedule of being an actor. The 46-year-old has starred in other big TV shows prior to 1883. As a matter of fact, he played Sheriff Cane on Sons of Anarchy from 2011 to 2014. He was also in Designated Survivor and he played Mar Novu/Monitor and Anti-Monitor in the Arrowverse.

Now that he’s back in Texas, though, LaMonica Garrett’s full attention is back on 1883. He explained as much earlier in the week during an interview with News Nation Now.

“Yeah, we’re right back in the saddle,” Garrett said. “Start the new year out right.”

