‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Previews ‘Intense’ Season Finale With Lots of Twists

The first season of 1883 will officially conclude on Sunday, February 27, but not without plenty of intense twists and turns.

After the way things ended last week in Episode 9 of 1883, it’s fair to say that there are some pretty big questions heading into the season finale. We aren’t sure what exactly lies ahead for the Duttons and the rest of the wagon train, but one of the stars of the series has us itching to find out.

LaMonica Garrett is the man who plays Thomas, a trailblazing cowboy in the hit show. You may also recognize the talented actor from some of his other work. He starred in Sons of Anarchy as Sheriff Cane from 2011 to 2014 and also appeared in Designated Survivor. Garrett opened up in a recent interview with Good Day Sacramento about what we can expect in the season finale of 1883.

“It’s gonna be intense,” he said. “And whatever you think might happen, it might not happen that way.”

Oh, boy. We definitely have some thoughts after hearing what Garrett has to say about the season finale. But now is not the time for speculation. We implore you to get all caught up on 1883 if you’re not already. That way you can speculate for yourself on what might happen.

Garrett also gave one piece of advice for fans who don’t want any spoilers.

“Also, I suggest watching it on the day — on Sunday,” he said. “And staying away from social media because it’s gonna be something.”

If you are wondering how to watch the 1883 season finale as soon as possible, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Just head over to Paramount Plus on Sunday. New episodes of 1883 have been debuting weekly, usually arriving on the streaming platform around 3 a.m. ET.

LaMonica Garrett is Proud of His Work on ‘1883’

It’s pretty clear that everyone involved on the set of 1883 is proud to be a part of it. And rightfully so, the show has taken off and has quickly become must-watch television, just like Yellowstone did before it. But perhaps no one is quite as proud as LaMonica Garrett.

Garrett’s role on the show has sparked a new interest in the history of Black cowboys. Not that long ago, he told Decider that he’s proud to be the man who represents all of the Black cowboys in American history on-screen in 1883.

“Black cowboys aren’t portrayed now just for diversity; they are part of our history,” Garrett explained. “I look through the comment sections of 1883 and pretty often I see people saying, ‘The show is great. The show is historically accurate. I’m just not sure if I’m buying the black cowboy being there with him.’ I’m like, ‘What?'”

Because Black actors during the Golden Age of Hollywood didn’t get to appear in many Westerns, Garrett knows that he is playing a very important role in 1883. He even cried when he first saw his name in the credits.